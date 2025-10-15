FBS college football teams with non-conference openings in 2026

Most Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) college football teams have their non-conference schedules set for the 2026 season, but over 35 still need at least one game or have not revealed their final opponents.

Conference realignment continues to throw a wrench into future football scheduling. Next season, nine FBS teams are slated to change conferences, which includes five Mountain West programs — Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Utah State — and one Sun Belt team — Texas State — joining the rebuilding Pac-12.

Those moves will bring the Pac-12 up to eight teams next season, which also makes a seven-game conference schedule very likely. That would mean each league team would need five non-conference games.

Other realignment moves include Northern Illinois transferring from the MAC to the Mountain West and UTEP shifting from Conference USA to the Mountain West. Louisiana Tech is also slated to move from Conference USA to the Sun Belt no later than July 1, 2027.

Another factor affecting future scheduling is the change in conference formats. Last month, the SEC announced it will move to a nine-game conference schedule in 2026. The ACC followed that up with a move to nine games as well, but that shift may not occur until the 2027 season. Should the ACC opt to play nine conference games in 2026, that would cause more chaos as around 13 league teams would need to drop a game.

Below are the teams that currently have non-conference openings in 2026, or their final opponent or opponents have not been officially announced. Please note that all schedules are tentative and subject to change until officially announced by the teams or conferences.

This list will be updated as games are announced and/or modified.

ONE NON-CONFERENCE OPENING

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

• 11/07 – Air Force

• 11/14 – at Wake Forest

• 12/12 – vs Navy (in East Rutherford, NJ

• Army’s fourth and final non-conference opponent will likely come from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

• 09/05 – at Oregon

• 09/12 – Memphis

• 09/19 – South Dakota

• 09/26 – at Western Michigan

• Boise State will need a fifth non-conference opponent if the Pac-12 plays a seven-game league schedule in 2026. The extra non-conference game could come from within the conference.

BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES

• 09/05 – at Cincinnati

• 09/12 – Rutgers

• 09/19 – Maine

• BC’s fourth and final non-conference opponent will likely come from this list since it already has an FCS team scheduled.

COLORADO STATE RAMS

• 09/05 – Wyoming

• 09/12 – Southern Utah

• 09/19 – BYU

• 09/26 – at UTSA

• Colorado State will need a fifth non-conference opponent if the Pac-12 plays a seven-game league schedule in 2026. The extra non-conference game could come from within the conference.

FIU PANTHERS

• 09/05 – at USF

• 09/12 – Buffalo

• 09/19 – at Florida Atlantic

• FIU’s fourth and final non-conference opponent will likely come from the FCS.

FLORIDA ATLANTIC OWLS

• 09/05 – at Florida

• 09/19 – FIU

• 09/26 – at ULM

• Florida Atlantic’s fourth and final non-conference opponent will likely come from the FCS.

FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS

• 09/05 – at USC

• 09/12 – Sacramento State

• 09/19 – at San Jose State

• 09/26 – Rice

• Fresno State will need a fifth non-conference opponent if the Pac-12 plays a seven-game league schedule in 2026. The extra non-conference game could come from within the conference.

ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI

• 09/12 – Duke

• 09/19 – Southern Illinois

• Illinois was previously scheduled to host Missouri on Sept. 26, 2026, but the game was reportedly canceled.

JACKSONVILLE STATE GAMECOCKS

• 09/05 – Eastern Kentucky

• 09/19 – Georgia Southern

• 09/26 – at Auburn

• Jax State’s fourth and final non-conference opponent will likely come from this list since it already has an FCS team scheduled.

LOUISIANA RAGIN’ CAJUNS

• 09/05 – Lamar

• 09/19 – UAB

• 09/26 – at Louisiana Tech

• Louisiana needs one non-conference opponent in 2026 and already has an FCS team scheduled.

LOUISIANA TECH BULLDOGS

• 09/12 – Northwestern State

• 09/19 – at Southern Miss

• 09/26 – Louisiana

• Louisiana Tech needs one non-conference game in 2026. Should the Bulldogs join the Sun Belt Conference next season rather than in 2027, they would then have three openings.

LSU TIGERS

• 09/05 – Clemson

• 10/03 – McNeese

• With the SEC beginning a nine-game conference football schedule in 2026, LSU needs only one additional opponent and already has an FCS team slotted.

MEMPHIS TIGERS

• 09/05 – Arkansas State

• 09/12 – at Boise State

• 09/26 – UT Martin

• Memphis was previously scheduled to play at Arkansas on Sept. 19, 2026, but the game was rescheduled due to the SEC moving to a nine-game football schedule.

MIAMI HURRICANES

• 09/12 – Florida A&M

• 09/26 – Central Michigan

• TBA – at Notre Dame

• Miami was previously scheduled to play at South Carolina on Sept. 5, 2026, but the game was canceled due to the SEC moving to a nine-game football schedule.

NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES

• 09/05 – Mercyhurst

• 09/12 – at Hawaii

• TBA – New Mexico

• New Mexico State has one non-conference opening which should be filled by a team on this list.

NORTHERN ILLINOIS HUSKIES

• 09/05 – at Iowa

• 09/12 – Illinois State

• 09/19 – at Arizona

• Northern Illinois was previously scheduled to play at Wake Forest in 2026, but the game was canceled three years ago. The Huskies join the Mountain West next season.

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

• 09/06 – vs Wisconsin (in Green Bay, WI)

• 09/12 – Rice

• 09/19 – Michigan State

• 09/26 – at Purdue

• 10/03 – at North Carolina

• 10/31 – vs Navy (in Foxborough, MA)

• 11/28 – at USC

• TBA – Miami (FL)

• TBA – SMU

• TBA – at Florida State

• TBA – at Syracuse

• Notre Dame, an FBS Independent, has one opening on its 2026 schedule barring any changes to its slate of ACC opponents or previously scheduled games. The Fighting Irish could possibly need two games if their annual contest with USC is not played.

OHIO BOBCATS

• 09/05 – at Nebraska

• 09/19 – at South Alabama

• 09/26 – Stonehill

• Ohio has one non-conference opening that will likely be filled by a team from this list.

OLE MISS REBELS

• 09/12 – at Charlotte

• 11/21 – Wofford

• Ole Miss was previously scheduled to host USC in 2026 as part of a home-and-home series, but the series was canceled last year. The Rebels only need one game due to the new nine-game SEC schedule in 2026, and that will reportedly be against Pitt.

PITT PANTHERS

• 09/05 – Miami (Ohio)

• 09/12 – UCF

• 09/19 – at Wisconsin

• Pitt’s fourth and final non-conference opponent could come from the FCS, although a game against Ole Miss has been reported.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS

• 09/12 – Towson

• 11/28 – at Clemson

• South Carolina was previously scheduled to host Miami (FL) on Sept. 5, 2026, but the game was canceled due to the SEC moving to a nine-game football schedule.

TCU HORNED FROGS

• 08/29 – vs North Carolina (in Dublin, Ireland)

• 09/19 – Arkansas State

• TCU’s third and final non-conference opponent will likely come from the FCS.

TEMPLE OWLS

• 09/05 – Rhode Island

• 09/12 – Penn State

• 10/10 – UConn

• Temple was previously scheduled to play at Coastal Carolina in 2026, but that game has been canceled.

TEXAS STATE BOBCATS

• 09/05 – at Texas

• 09/12 – UTSA

• 09/19 – North Texas

• 09/26 – UIW

• Texas State, which joins the Pac-12 next season, will need a fifth non-conference opponent if the Pac-12 plays a seven-game league schedule in 2026. The extra non-conference game could come from within the conference.

UAB BLAZERS

• 09/03 – Alabama A&M

• 09/12 – ULM

• 09/19 – at Louisiana

• UAB’s fourth and final non-conference opponent will likely come from this list since it already has an FCS team scheduled.

UNLV REBELS

• 09/12 – at North Texas

• 09/26 – at Akron

• 10/03 – California

• UNLV’s fourth and final non-conference opponent will likely come from the FCS.

USC TROJANS

• 09/05 – Fresno State

• 11/28 – Notre Dame

• USC’s third and final non-conference opponent will likely come from this list since it doesn’t play FCS teams. The Trojans might need two games if their annual contest with Notre Dame is not played.

UTEP MINERS

• 09/05 – at Oklahoma

• 09/12 – Texas Southern

• 09/19 – at Michigan

• UTEP’s fourth and final non-conference opponent will likely come from this list since it already has an FCS team scheduled.

UTSA ROADRUNNERS

• 09/12 – at Texas State

• 09/19 – at Texas

• 09/26 – Colorado State

• UTSA’s fourth and final non-conference opponent will likely come from the FCS.

WAKE FOREST DEMON DEACONS

• 09/05 – Akron

• 09/12 – at Purdue

• 11/14 – Army

• Wake Forest’s fourth and final non-conference opponent will likely come from the FCS.

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

• 09/05 – at Washington

• 09/12 – at Kansas State

• 09/19 – Duquesne

• 09/26 – Arizona

• Washington State will need a fifth non-conference opponent if the Pac-12 plays a seven-game league schedule in 2026. The extra non-conference game could come from within the conference.

WKU HILLTOPPERS

• 09/05 – at Nevada

• 09/12 – at Georgia

• 09/19 – at Indiana

• WKU has three road games scheduled, so its fourth and final non-conference opponent will likely be an FCS team at home.

TWO NON-CONFERENCE OPENINGS

GEORGIA STATE PANTHERS

• 09/05 – North Carolina A&T

• 09/12 – at Kennesaw State

• Georgia State was previously scheduled to host Georgia Tech in 2026, but the game was canceled.

OREGON STATE BEAVERS

• 09/05 – at Houston

• 09/12 – Texas Tech

• 09/19 – Montana

• Oregon State needs two non-conference opponents if the Pac-12 plays a seven-game conference schedule next season. The extra non-conference game could come from within the conference.

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

• 09/05 – Portland State

• 09/12 – at UCLA

• 09/26 – at Toledo

• San Diego State needs two non-conference opponents if the Pac-12 plays a seven-game conference schedule next season. The extra non-conference game could come from within the conference.

STANFORD CARDINAL

• 08/29 – Hawaii

• 11/28 – at San Jose State

• Stanford needs two non-conference opponents if the ACC keeps its eight-game conference schedule next season.

UTAH STATE AGGIES

• 09/05 – Idaho State

• 09/12 – at Washington

• 09/19 – at Utah

• Utah State needs two non-conference opponents if the Pac-12 plays a seven-game conference schedule next season. The extra non-conference game could come from within the conference.

THREE NON-CONFERENCE OPENINGS

KENT STATE GOLDEN FLASHES

• 09/19 – at Ohio State

• Kent State needs three non-conference games and one will likely be an FCS opponent.

OVERSCHEDULED

MISSISSIPPI STATE BULLDOGS

• 09/05 – ULM

• 09/12 – at Minnesota

• 09/19 – Troy

• 11/21 – Tennessee Tech

• Mississippi State is currently overscheduled by one game due to the SEC moving to a nine-game schedule next season.