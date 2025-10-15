search

FBS college football teams with non-conference openings in 2026

By Kevin Kelley - October 15, 2025
Most Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) college football teams have their non-conference schedules set for the 2026 season, but over 35 still need at least one game or have not revealed their final opponents.

Conference realignment continues to throw a wrench into future football scheduling. Next season, nine FBS teams are slated to change conferences, which includes five Mountain West programs — Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Utah State — and one Sun Belt team — Texas State — joining the rebuilding Pac-12.

Those moves will bring the Pac-12 up to eight teams next season, which also makes a seven-game conference schedule very likely. That would mean each league team would need five non-conference games.

Other realignment moves include Northern Illinois transferring from the MAC to the Mountain West and UTEP shifting from Conference USA to the Mountain West. Louisiana Tech is also slated to move from Conference USA to the Sun Belt no later than July 1, 2027.

Another factor affecting future scheduling is the change in conference formats. Last month, the SEC announced it will move to a nine-game conference schedule in 2026. The ACC followed that up with a move to nine games as well, but that shift may not occur until the 2027 season. Should the ACC opt to play nine conference games in 2026, that would cause more chaos as around 13 league teams would need to drop a game.

Below are the teams that currently have non-conference openings in 2026, or their final opponent or opponents have not been officially announced. Please note that all schedules are tentative and subject to change until officially announced by the teams or conferences.

This list will be updated as games are announced and/or modified.

ONE NON-CONFERENCE OPENING

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
11/07 – Air Force
11/14 – at Wake Forest
12/12 – vs Navy (in East Rutherford, NJ
Army’s fourth and final non-conference opponent will likely come from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

BOISE STATE BRONCOS
09/05 – at Oregon
09/12 – Memphis
09/19 – South Dakota
09/26 – at Western Michigan
Boise State will need a fifth non-conference opponent if the Pac-12 plays a seven-game league schedule in 2026. The extra non-conference game could come from within the conference.

BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES
09/05 – at Cincinnati
09/12 – Rutgers
09/19 – Maine
BC’s fourth and final non-conference opponent will likely come from this list since it already has an FCS team scheduled.

COLORADO STATE RAMS
09/05 – Wyoming
09/12 – Southern Utah
09/19 – BYU
09/26 – at UTSA
Colorado State will need a fifth non-conference opponent if the Pac-12 plays a seven-game league schedule in 2026. The extra non-conference game could come from within the conference.

FIU PANTHERS
09/05 – at USF
09/12 – Buffalo
09/19 – at Florida Atlantic
FIU’s fourth and final non-conference opponent will likely come from the FCS.

FLORIDA ATLANTIC OWLS
09/05 – at Florida
09/19 – FIU
09/26 – at ULM
Florida Atlantic’s fourth and final non-conference opponent will likely come from the FCS.

FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
09/05 – at USC
09/12 – Sacramento State
09/19 – at San Jose State
09/26 – Rice
Fresno State will need a fifth non-conference opponent if the Pac-12 plays a seven-game league schedule in 2026. The extra non-conference game could come from within the conference.

ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI
09/12 – Duke
09/19 – Southern Illinois
Illinois was previously scheduled to host Missouri on Sept. 26, 2026, but the game was reportedly canceled.

JACKSONVILLE STATE GAMECOCKS
09/05 – Eastern Kentucky
09/19 – Georgia Southern
09/26 – at Auburn
Jax State’s fourth and final non-conference opponent will likely come from this list since it already has an FCS team scheduled.

LOUISIANA RAGIN’ CAJUNS
09/05 – Lamar
09/19 – UAB
09/26 – at Louisiana Tech
Louisiana needs one non-conference opponent in 2026 and already has an FCS team scheduled.

LOUISIANA TECH BULLDOGS
09/12 – Northwestern State
09/19 – at Southern Miss
09/26 – Louisiana
Louisiana Tech needs one non-conference game in 2026. Should the Bulldogs join the Sun Belt Conference next season rather than in 2027, they would then have three openings.

LSU TIGERS
09/05 – Clemson
10/03 – McNeese
With the SEC beginning a nine-game conference football schedule in 2026, LSU needs only one additional opponent and already has an FCS team slotted.

MEMPHIS TIGERS
09/05 – Arkansas State
09/12 – at Boise State
09/26 – UT Martin
Memphis was previously scheduled to play at Arkansas on Sept. 19, 2026, but the game was rescheduled due to the SEC moving to a nine-game football schedule.

MIAMI HURRICANES
09/12 – Florida A&M
09/26 – Central Michigan
TBA – at Notre Dame
Miami was previously scheduled to play at South Carolina on Sept. 5, 2026, but the game was canceled due to the SEC moving to a nine-game football schedule.

NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES
09/05 – Mercyhurst
09/12 – at Hawaii
TBA – New Mexico
New Mexico State has one non-conference opening which should be filled by a team on this list.

NORTHERN ILLINOIS HUSKIES
09/05 – at Iowa
09/12 – Illinois State
09/19 – at Arizona
Northern Illinois was previously scheduled to play at Wake Forest in 2026, but the game was canceled three years ago. The Huskies join the Mountain West next season.

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
09/06 – vs Wisconsin (in Green Bay, WI)
09/12 – Rice
09/19 – Michigan State
09/26 – at Purdue
10/03 – at North Carolina
10/31 – vs Navy (in Foxborough, MA)
11/28 – at USC
TBA – Miami (FL)
TBA – SMU
TBA – at Florida State
TBA – at Syracuse
Notre Dame, an FBS Independent, has one opening on its 2026 schedule barring any changes to its slate of ACC opponents or previously scheduled games. The Fighting Irish could possibly need two games if their annual contest with USC is not played.

OHIO BOBCATS
09/05 – at Nebraska
09/19 – at South Alabama
09/26 – Stonehill
Ohio has one non-conference opening that will likely be filled by a team from this list.

OLE MISS REBELS
09/12 – at Charlotte
11/21 – Wofford
Ole Miss was previously scheduled to host USC in 2026 as part of a home-and-home series, but the series was canceled last year. The Rebels only need one game due to the new nine-game SEC schedule in 2026, and that will reportedly be against Pitt.

PITT PANTHERS
09/05 – Miami (Ohio)
09/12 – UCF
09/19 – at Wisconsin
Pitt’s fourth and final non-conference opponent could come from the FCS, although a game against Ole Miss has been reported.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS
09/12 – Towson
11/28 – at Clemson
South Carolina was previously scheduled to host Miami (FL) on Sept. 5, 2026, but the game was canceled due to the SEC moving to a nine-game football schedule.

TCU HORNED FROGS
08/29 – vs North Carolina (in Dublin, Ireland)
09/19 – Arkansas State
TCU’s third and final non-conference opponent will likely come from the FCS.

TEMPLE OWLS
09/05 – Rhode Island
09/12 – Penn State
10/10 – UConn
Temple was previously scheduled to play at Coastal Carolina in 2026, but that game has been canceled.

TEXAS STATE BOBCATS
09/05 – at Texas
09/12 – UTSA
09/19 – North Texas
09/26 – UIW
Texas State, which joins the Pac-12 next season, will need a fifth non-conference opponent if the Pac-12 plays a seven-game league schedule in 2026. The extra non-conference game could come from within the conference.

UAB BLAZERS
09/03 – Alabama A&M
09/12 – ULM
09/19 – at Louisiana
UAB’s fourth and final non-conference opponent will likely come from this list since it already has an FCS team scheduled.

UNLV REBELS
09/12 – at North Texas
09/26 – at Akron
10/03 – California
UNLV’s fourth and final non-conference opponent will likely come from the FCS.

USC TROJANS
09/05 – Fresno State
11/28 – Notre Dame
USC’s third and final non-conference opponent will likely come from this list since it doesn’t play FCS teams. The Trojans might need two games if their annual contest with Notre Dame is not played.

UTEP MINERS
09/05 – at Oklahoma
09/12 – Texas Southern
09/19 – at Michigan
UTEP’s fourth and final non-conference opponent will likely come from this list since it already has an FCS team scheduled.

UTSA ROADRUNNERS
09/12 – at Texas State
09/19 – at Texas
09/26 – Colorado State
UTSA’s fourth and final non-conference opponent will likely come from the FCS.

WAKE FOREST DEMON DEACONS
09/05 – Akron
09/12 – at Purdue
11/14 – Army
Wake Forest’s fourth and final non-conference opponent will likely come from the FCS.

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
09/05 – at Washington
09/12 – at Kansas State
09/19 – Duquesne
09/26 – Arizona
Washington State will need a fifth non-conference opponent if the Pac-12 plays a seven-game league schedule in 2026. The extra non-conference game could come from within the conference.

WKU HILLTOPPERS
09/05 – at Nevada
09/12 – at Georgia
09/19 – at Indiana
WKU has three road games scheduled, so its fourth and final non-conference opponent will likely be an FCS team at home.

TWO NON-CONFERENCE OPENINGS

GEORGIA STATE PANTHERS
09/05 – North Carolina A&T
09/12 – at Kennesaw State
Georgia State was previously scheduled to host Georgia Tech in 2026, but the game was canceled.

OREGON STATE BEAVERS
09/05 – at Houston
09/12 – Texas Tech
09/19 – Montana
Oregon State needs two non-conference opponents if the Pac-12 plays a seven-game conference schedule next season. The extra non-conference game could come from within the conference.

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
09/05 – Portland State
09/12 – at UCLA
09/26 – at Toledo
San Diego State needs two non-conference opponents if the Pac-12 plays a seven-game conference schedule next season. The extra non-conference game could come from within the conference.

STANFORD CARDINAL
08/29 – Hawaii
11/28 – at San Jose State
Stanford needs two non-conference opponents if the ACC keeps its eight-game conference schedule next season.

UTAH STATE AGGIES
09/05 – Idaho State
09/12 – at Washington
09/19 – at Utah
Utah State needs two non-conference opponents if the Pac-12 plays a seven-game conference schedule next season. The extra non-conference game could come from within the conference.

THREE NON-CONFERENCE OPENINGS

KENT STATE GOLDEN FLASHES
09/19 – at Ohio State
Kent State needs three non-conference games and one will likely be an FCS opponent.

OVERSCHEDULED

MISSISSIPPI STATE BULLDOGS
09/05 – ULM
09/12 – at Minnesota
09/19 – Troy
11/21 – Tennessee Tech
Mississippi State is currently overscheduled by one game due to the SEC moving to a nine-game schedule next season.

Comments (11)

Less than 12 months to the start of the 2026 season, and Notre Dame only has four home games scheduled? Surely they have at least one lined up that has not yet been announced. Maybe it’s a team that can’t announce yet because they have to finalize a schedule change before announcing a game at Notre Dame. Or, and most likely, it’s just Stanford.

What are you reading? List above clearly shows ND has ELEVEN games scheduled and needs to add ONE more game. (As I understand it the ND@USC 2026 game is already contracted).

Oops. Thanks for the heads up Hawaii Dave. Apologies M.

@USC / @FlaSt / @NC / @Purd /
@Wisc (GB) / @Navy (Boston) /
MiaFL / Syr / SMU / Mich St / Rice

Four road games, two “neutral” games, and five home games.

Besides ND@USC, Stanford@ND may happen in 2026.

Previously postponed 2020 Wisconsin (GB) game was moved to 2026 (the 2021 Wisc@ND game was in Chicago).

2026 Louisville@ND game was canceled and replaced with MiamiFL@ND. (strangely no Shamrock game this season).

With all four P4’s going to 9-game conf schedules, scheduling flexibility as an independent will only become more difficult. And then add in the Shamrock “neutral” game.

Didn’t ND sign a contract to play Clemson every year? There are only 4 ACC schools listed for 2026, and need one more ACC school. Surprised to see 4 B1G schools on the schedule.

Potential solutions:
Stanford vs USC
Merrimack vs Stanford
West Georgia vs UNLV
Notre Dame vs LSU
New Mexico State vs UTEP
Western KY vs FAU
*Army vs Memphis (in a similar way to NC State and Virginia being non conference this year)
Sacramento State vs Kent State
Kent State vs Fresno State
Kent State vs NIU
SDSU vs Ohio
Georgia State vs FIU
SDSU vs Georgia State
Jax State vs Utah State
FCS vs Illinois

The Pac-12 could play 8 conference games by doubling up on the following match-ups each year:

Boise State-Utah State
Colorado State-Texas State
Fresno State-San Diego State
Oregon State-Washington State

The second game of each series would be played on Thanksgiving weekend.

