The College Football Playoff Bracket for the 2024 season will be unveiled by the selection committee on Sunday, Dec. 8.

The 2024 season will be the first for the College Football Playoff (CFP) with a 12-team format, which will begin with a first round game on Friday, Dec. 20. Three additional first round games are set for Saturday, Dec. 21.

One CFP quarterfinal matchup is slated for New Year’s Eve (Tuesday, Dec. 31), with the remaining three on New Year’s Day (Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025).

The two semifinal games, the Capital One Orange Bowl and the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, will be played on Thursday, Jan. 9 and Friday, Jan. 10, respectively.

The College Football Playoff National Championship is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

Below is a link to a printable College Football Playoff Bracket as well as a College Football Playoff Infographic.