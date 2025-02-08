search

NFL International Games 2025

NFL International Games for the 2025 season feature a total of six contests announced to date, with matches set for England, Germany, Ireland, and Spain. Beginning in 2025, the league can schedule up to eight International Games per season.

Below is a schedule of NFL International Games for the 2025 season, plus future and past International Games.

By purchasing tickets using the affiliate links below, you'll help support FBSchedules. We may receive a small commission.

2025

England (London)
TBD vs. Cleveland Browns		 TBA, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
England (London)
TBD vs. New York Jets		 TBA, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
England (London)
TBD vs. Jacksonville Jaguars		 TBA, 2025 Wembley Stadium
Germany (Berlin)
TBD vs. Indianapolis Colts		 TBA, 2025 Olympic Stadium
Ireland (Dublin)
TBD vs. Pittsburgh Steelers		 TBA, 2025 Croke Park
Spain (Madrid)
TBD vs. Miami Dolphins		 TBA, 2025 Santiago Bernabéu Stadium

2026

Australia (Melbourne)
TBD vs. Los Angeles		 TBA, 2026 Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

PAST NFL INTERNATIONAL GAMES

2024

Brazil (São Paulo)
Green Bay 29, Philadelphia 34		 Sept. 6, 2024 Corinthians Arena
England (London)
NY Jets 17, Minnesota 23		 Oct. 6, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
England (London)
Jacksonville 16, Chicago 35		 Oct. 13, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
England (London)
New England 16, Jacksonville 32		 Oct. 20, 2024 Wembley Stadium
Germany (Munich)
NY Giants 17, Carolina 20 (OT)		 Nov. 10, 2024 Allianz Arena

2023

England (London)
Atlanta 7, Jacksonville 23		 Oct. 1, 2023 Wembley Stadium
England (London)
Jacksonville 25, Buffalo 20		 Oct. 8, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
England (London)
Baltimore 24, Tennessee 16		 Oct. 15, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Germany (Frankfurt)
Miami 14, Kansas City 21		 Nov. 5, 2023 Deutsche Bank Park
Germany (Frankfurt)
Indianapolis 10, New England 6		 Nov. 12, 2023 Deutsche Bank Park

2022

England (London)
Minnesota 28, New Orleans 26		 Oct. 2, 2022 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
England (London)
NY Giants 27, Green Bay 22		 Oct. 9, 2022 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
England (London)
Denver 21, Jacksonville 17		 Oct. 30, 2022 Wembley Stadium
Germany (Munich)
Seattle 16, Tampa Bay 21		 Nov. 13, 2022 Allianz Arena
Mexico (Mexico City)
San Francisco 38, Arizona 10		 Nov. 21, 2022 Estadio Azteca

2021

England (London)
NY Jets 20, Atlanta 27		 Oct. 10, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
England (London)
Miami 20, Jacksonville 23		 Oct. 17, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium