NFL International Games 2025

NFL International Games for the 2025 season feature a total of six contests announced to date, with matches set for England, Germany, Ireland, and Spain. Beginning in 2025, the league can schedule up to eight International Games per season.

Below is a schedule of NFL International Games for the 2025 season, plus future and past International Games.

2025

England (London)

TBD vs. Cleveland Browns Tottenham Hotspur Stadium England (London)

TBD vs. New York Jets Tottenham Hotspur Stadium England (London)

TBD vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Wembley Stadium Germany (Berlin)

TBD vs. Indianapolis Colts Olympic Stadium Ireland (Dublin)

TBD vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Croke Park Spain (Madrid)

TBD vs. Miami Dolphins Santiago Bernabéu Stadium

2026

Australia (Melbourne)

TBD vs. Los Angeles Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

PAST NFL INTERNATIONAL GAMES

2024

Brazil (São Paulo)

Green Bay 29, Philadelphia 34 Corinthians Arena England (London)

NY Jets 17, Minnesota 23 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium England (London)

Jacksonville 16, Chicago 35 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium England (London)

New England 16, Jacksonville 32 Wembley Stadium Germany (Munich)

NY Giants 17, Carolina 20 (OT) Allianz Arena

2023

England (London)

Atlanta 7, Jacksonville 23 Wembley Stadium England (London)

Jacksonville 25, Buffalo 20 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium England (London)

Baltimore 24, Tennessee 16 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Germany (Frankfurt)

Miami 14, Kansas City 21 Deutsche Bank Park Germany (Frankfurt)

Indianapolis 10, New England 6 Deutsche Bank Park

2022

England (London)

Minnesota 28, New Orleans 26 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium England (London)

NY Giants 27, Green Bay 22 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium England (London)

Denver 21, Jacksonville 17 Wembley Stadium Germany (Munich)

Seattle 16, Tampa Bay 21 Allianz Arena Mexico (Mexico City)

San Francisco 38, Arizona 10 Estadio Azteca

2021