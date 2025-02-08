NFL International Games 2025

NFL International Games for the 2025 season feature a total of six contests announced to date, with matches set for England, Germany, Ireland, and Spain. Beginning in 2025, the league can schedule up to eight International Games per season.
Below is a schedule of NFL International Games for the 2025 season, plus future and past International Games.
2025
|England (London)
TBD vs. Cleveland Browns
|TBA, 2025
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|England (London)
TBD vs. New York Jets
|TBA, 2025
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|England (London)
TBD vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
|TBA, 2025
|Wembley Stadium
|Germany (Berlin)
TBD vs. Indianapolis Colts
|TBA, 2025
|Olympic Stadium
|Ireland (Dublin)
TBD vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
|TBA, 2025
|Croke Park
|Spain (Madrid)
TBD vs. Miami Dolphins
|TBA, 2025
|Santiago Bernabéu Stadium
2026
|Australia (Melbourne)
TBD vs. Los Angeles
|TBA, 2026
|Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)
PAST NFL INTERNATIONAL GAMES
2024
|Brazil (São Paulo)
Green Bay 29, Philadelphia 34
|Sept. 6, 2024
|Corinthians Arena
|England (London)
NY Jets 17, Minnesota 23
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|England (London)
Jacksonville 16, Chicago 35
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|England (London)
New England 16, Jacksonville 32
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Wembley Stadium
|Germany (Munich)
NY Giants 17, Carolina 20 (OT)
|Nov. 10, 2024
|Allianz Arena
2023
|England (London)
Atlanta 7, Jacksonville 23
|Oct. 1, 2023
|Wembley Stadium
|England (London)
Jacksonville 25, Buffalo 20
|Oct. 8, 2023
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|England (London)
Baltimore 24, Tennessee 16
|Oct. 15, 2023
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|Germany (Frankfurt)
Miami 14, Kansas City 21
|Nov. 5, 2023
|Deutsche Bank Park
|Germany (Frankfurt)
Indianapolis 10, New England 6
|Nov. 12, 2023
|Deutsche Bank Park
2022
|England (London)
Minnesota 28, New Orleans 26
|Oct. 2, 2022
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|England (London)
NY Giants 27, Green Bay 22
|Oct. 9, 2022
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|England (London)
Denver 21, Jacksonville 17
|Oct. 30, 2022
|Wembley Stadium
|Germany (Munich)
Seattle 16, Tampa Bay 21
|Nov. 13, 2022
|Allianz Arena
|Mexico (Mexico City)
San Francisco 38, Arizona 10
|Nov. 21, 2022
|Estadio Azteca
2021
|England (London)
NY Jets 20, Atlanta 27
|Oct. 10, 2021
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|England (London)
Miami 20, Jacksonville 23
|Oct. 17, 2021
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium