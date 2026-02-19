Ohio adds Jacksonville State to 2026 football schedule

The Ohio Bobcats have added the Jacksonville State Gamecocks to their 2026 football schedule, the program announced Thursday.

Ohio will host Jacksonville State at Peden Stadium in Athens on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. The matchup will be just the second all‑time meeting between the two programs.

The first came in the 2024 StaffDNA Cure Bowl in Orlando, where the Bobcats edged the Gamecocks, 30-27.

With the addition of Jacksonville State, Ohio has now finalized its 2026 non‑conference slate. The Bobcats open the season on the road at Nebraska on Sept. 5, travel to South Alabama on Sept. 19, and return home to face FCS Stonehill on Sept. 26.

MAC opponents for the 2026 season have not yet been announced. The league will feature a reshaped lineup following Northern Illinois’ departure to the Mountain West and the arrival of North Dakota State.

Jacksonville State also completes its 2026 non‑conference schedule with the Ohio matchup. The Gamecocks open at home against Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 5, host Georgia Southern on Sept. 19, and visit San Jose State on Sept. 26.

Conference USA’s 2026 football schedule is expected to be released later this month.

