2026 Notre Dame football schedule updated, per report

Although nothing is official yet, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have made some changes to their 2026 football schedule, according to a report by Irish Illustrated Insider.
Before we dive into the changes, we’ll go over the portion of Notre Dame’s 2026 football schedule that hasn’t changed, beginning with the season-opener against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc. The game, a Shamrock Series contest for the Irish, will be played on Sunday, Sept. 6, and it will be nationally televised by NBC.
Following the season-opener, Notre Dame is scheduled to open its home slate at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., with consecutive games against the Rice Owls on Saturday, Sept. 12 and the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, Sept. 19.
The Fighting Irish are then scheduled to make consecutive road trips to face the Purdue Boilermakers on Sept. 26 and the North Carolina Tar Heels on Oct. 3.
The only other Notre Dame game with a date next season is its annual contest against the Navy Midshipmen, which will be played on Saturday, Oct. 31 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
Other contests that were previously announced include ACC foes Miami and SMU making the trip to South Bend and Syracuse on the road. Those contests could change, however, as the ACC continues to adjust Notre Dame’s opponents following expansion of league membership. The podcast mentioned that a road ACC game would be dropped from the schedule, which would be either North Carolina or Syracuse.
New information revealed on the Irish Illustrated Insider podcast features a likely game against the USC Trojans, although the game will reportedly be played at a neutral site. This rumor has popped up previously, but is now gaining steam.
Also reported on the podcast is that Notre Dame will host the Boston College Eagles and Stanford Cardinal in 2026, with the game against Stanford not counting as one of Notre Dame’s ACC matchups.
Additionally, the Florida State Seminoles have reportedly been dropped from Notre Dame’s 2026 schedule. This news popped up a couple of months ago when the FSU-Notre Dame game was removed from FSU’s official website. We have attempted to confirm this with Florida State, but have been unsuccessful so far.
Here is what the 2026 Notre Dame football schedule looks like following the report from Irish Illustrated Insider:
2026 Notre Dame Football Schedule (Tentative)
09/06 – vs Wisconsin (in Green Bay, WI)
09/12 – Rice
09/19 – Michigan State
09/26 – at Purdue
10/03 – at North Carolina
10/10 – HOME GAME TBA
10/17 – HOME GAME TBA
10/24 – TBA
10/31 – vs Navy (in Foxborough, MA)
11/07 – HOME GAME TBA
11/14 – TBA
11/21 – HOME GAME TBA
11/28 – TBA
TBA Games
Home – Boston College
Home – Miami (FL)
Home – SMU
Home – Stanford
Away – Syracuse
Neutral – USC
Wow! Only 3 true road games!! You can tell that ND is looking to lighten their schedule in order to make the playoffs. Their overall 2026 schedule is VERY EASY. Only two teams of any real quality … Miami, FL and USC and neither will be on the road. The USC game will be moved to Las Vegas.
The ND doesn’t play a bunch of high school level teams like the SECupcakes do…
ND playing their big ten rival USC at a neutral site……and college football gets worse again. hopefully its in Vegas so they can really make a mockery of the sport #trash
That is at the behest of USC, and NO, nobody knows why except USC folks.
Vegas would make a fantastic neutral site for Notre Dame-USC so they can have half of Fighting Irish Fans & half of Trojans Fans.
I’ve seen harder high school football schedules than ND’s fluff schedule
I am a true diehard IRISH fan but this schedule is a joke. Im sorry but I would rather have atleast 2 or 3 more top tier games besides sc and miami. If we want to be take seriously then we have to play a tougher schedule. If we are doing this to give us a better chance to make the CFP this will slowly effect recruiting. Real dawgs want to play other real dawgs not cats. If its because we want to stay independant and are having trouble getting games then maybe its time for a change! GO IRISH!@
Everyone complains about people no longer playing rivals and playing easy teams. Notre Dame plays all of their rivals and no FCS team, so naturally there’s still something to complain about. They should schedule Mercer and ULM like those really good southern teams.