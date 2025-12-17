California, BYU cancel football series scheduled to begin in 2026

The California Golden Bears and BYU Cougars have canceled their future football series that was scheduled to kickoff in 2026, according to a report from KSL Sports on Wednesday.

California and BYU previously announced the contract for their home-and-home football series last year. The series was scheduled to begin at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, on Sept. 12, 2026, before shifting to Cal Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Sept. 11, 2027.

Per the report from KSL Sports, California requested to cancel the series with BYU due to the ACC transitioning to a nine-game conference football schedule. Cal is one of five ACC members that will play nine league games next season, and the Golden Bears are also scheduled to host the UCLA Bruins to kickoff their 2026 slate.

California will not owe a cancellation fee for backing out of the series, however. According to the cancellation clause of the original contract, either team may cancel the games without penalty if there is “…a change to the number of nonconference games that either party’s conference allows.”

The 2026 matchup between the Golden Bears and Cougars would have marked only their sixth contest on the gridiron. In their most recent matchup in 2018 in Provo, Cal defeated BYU 21-18, but the Cougars still lead the series 3-2.

With the cancellation of BYU, California is now down to three non-conference opponents for the 2026 season. The Golden Bears are scheduled to open the season at home against UCLA on Sept. 5 before welcoming the Wagner Seahawks to Berkeley two weeks later on Sept. 19. Cal is also scheduled to visit the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Oct. 3.

In ACC action next season, Cal will host Clemson, Pitt, Stanford, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest, and will trek to NC State, SMU, Syracuse, and Virginia.

BYU will now need to locate a power opponent for its 2026 slate, as their two other scheduled non-conference opponents are the Utah Tech Trailblazers at home on Sept. 5 and the Colorado State Rams on the road on Sept. 19.

BYU’s Big 12 opponents for 2026, which were previously announced, include Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Iowa State, and Cincinnati at home and Kansas, TCU, UCF, and Utah on the road.

