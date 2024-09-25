search

BYU adds four football series, reveals several changes and cancellations

By Kevin Kelley - September 25, 2024
Photo: Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images

The BYU Cougars have announced the addition of four future home-and-home football series, rescheduled several future games, and have also revealed the cancellation of two future series.

The additions and changes come just over one season after BYU left behind its Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) status and joined the Big 12 Conference. That move, along with other realignment around college football, likely led to the additions and changes announced on Wednesday.

Below are details on each of the series added, games rescheduled, and series canceled:

HOME-AND-HOME SERIES ADDED

California Golden Bears

BYU will host Cal at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, on Sept. 12, 2026. The Cougars will make the return trip to California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Sept. 11, 2027.

Boston College Eagles

BYU will host Boston College in Provo during the 2028 season and will then travel to face the Eagles at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass., in 2029.

Oregon State Beavers

The Beavers and Cougars will play their first matchup on Sept. 25, 2027 in Provo. BYU will then visit Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore., the following season on Sept. 9, 2028.

Colorado State Rams

BYU will travel to face Colorado State at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo., on Sept. 19, 2026. Three seasons later on Sept. 8, 2029, the Cougars will host the Rams at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

GAMES RESCHEDULED

BYU announced the rescheduling of several future games today. Four of the changes were previously reported and have specific dates set (indicated in parentheses):

Opponent Old Date New Date
at Northern Illinois 2020 2030
vs SMU 2027 2031
vs Navy TBD 2031
vs Michigan State 2020 2032 (Sept. 11)
vs Coastal Carolina TBD 2033 (Sept. 17)
at Virginia Tech 2026 2033 (Sept. 10)
vs USF 2026 2034
vs Missouri 2020 2035 (Sept. 8)
at Troy 2026 2035 (Sept. 15)

SERIES CANCELED

Army Black Knights

BYU announced that a previously scheduled home-and-home series with Army has been canceled. The series was supposed to begin in 2020 in West Point, N.Y., but the game was not played due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The second game was set for Provo in 2032.

Ole Miss Rebels

A series with the Ole Miss Rebels has also been canceled. The two schools were slated to meet in Provo on Sept. 16, 2028 and in Oxford, Miss., on Sept. 8, 2029.

Future BYU Football Schedules

Comments (3)

These changes don’t seem less attractive than playing the U.S. Military Academy Black Knights or the Uni. Ole MS Rebel Landsharks ( That’s Uni. ole MS ‘s latest Mascot marketing change).

