Big 12 votes to invite BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF

Big 12 Conference university presidents voted Friday to extend invitations to BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF, finalizing a move reported earlier in the week.
The schools will begin play in the expanded league at the start of the 2023 campaign, Brett McMurphy of The Action Network reports.
The Big 12 reported the moves becoming official as a unanimous action:
The Big 12 Conference Board of Directors this morning voted to extend membership invitations to Brigham Young University, the University of Central Florida, the University of Cincinnati, and the University of Houston to join the Conference.
Today’s actions were in accordance with Big 12 Conference Bylaw 1.5.2.b.3 requiring an affirmative vote of a supermajority of Directors, and was approved unanimously by the eight continuing members.
Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reported earlier in the week that Houston completed its application process Monday. Cincinnati and UCF submitted their applications Wednesday.
American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco issued a statement Friday shortly following the vote.
Here's AAC commissioner Mike Aresco, after three of his schools got poached by the Big 12: pic.twitter.com/HoKFcDmBRf
— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) September 10, 2021
Cougar Nation … Welcome to the @Big12Conference!! pic.twitter.com/RHKqLGAElp
— BYU Cougars (@BYUCougars) September 10, 2021
— Cincinnati Bearcats (@GoBEARCATS) September 10, 2021
@UHouston @UHCougars #GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/q9YMtUElfq
— Chris Pezman (@CPezman) September 10, 2021
— UCF Knights (@UCFKnights) September 10, 2021
I know this is really only about football, but the B12 got some pretty good Mens and Women’s Basketball teams as well.
OK – So it’s a Group of 5 conference w/o Texas and OU still.
They’ll still be better than the Pac-12 most likely.
So, for two seasons (2023 & ’24), a 14 team league, ala the ACC…..two divisions for two seasons?
BYU is going to have to reschedule a lot of future non-conference games
They won’t have to reschedule many because there’s an out clause if they join a conference.
Awesome! Great football conference, and even better basketball conference. Excited to see this.
It is probably the best among the Hexades and clearly no longer a member of the Gang of 4.