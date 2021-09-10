Big 12 votes to invite BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF

Big 12 Conference university presidents voted Friday to extend invitations to BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF, finalizing a move reported earlier in the week.

The schools will begin play in the expanded league at the start of the 2023 campaign, Brett McMurphy of The Action Network reports.

The Big 12 reported the moves becoming official as a unanimous action:

The Big 12 Conference Board of Directors this morning voted to extend membership invitations to Brigham Young University, the University of Central Florida, the University of Cincinnati, and the University of Houston to join the Conference. Today’s actions were in accordance with Big 12 Conference Bylaw 1.5.2.b.3 requiring an affirmative vote of a supermajority of Directors, and was approved unanimously by the eight continuing members.

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reported earlier in the week that Houston completed its application process Monday. Cincinnati and UCF submitted their applications Wednesday.

American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco issued a statement Friday shortly following the vote.