ACC announces 12 of 17 teams will play nine conference games in 2026

The ACC football schedule for 2026 will take on a different look, as the league announced Tuesday that 12 of the 17 teams will play nine-game conference football schedules, while the remaining five teams will play eight-game league slates.
The 12 teams playing nine conference games will be required to play at least one power non-conference opponent, while teams playing eight league games will have to play two non-conference power opponents. The result is that each league member will play at least 10 power opponents in 2026.
The 2026 schedule format will serve as a “bridge” or “transition” as the conference moves toward fully implementing a nine-game league schedule in 2027. Beginning in 2027, 16 teams will play a nine-game ACC schedule annually, with one team each season playing eight league games due to the odd number of conference members (17).
“Today’s announcement of our 2026 football league opponents is another significant and intentional step forward for ACC Football,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “Transitioning to a nine-game conference schedule strengthens our competitive framework, aligns us with the other Power Four conferences and provides greater consistency for our student-athletes, coaches and fans. This phased approach reflects our commitment to competitive equity, scheduling flexibility and delivering a premier football product across all 17 institutions.”
According to the release, the 2026 schedule format was constructed to “…balance competitive equity, honor existing non-conference game contracts and account for the league’s unique 17-team footprint.”
The 2026 ACC football schedule with dates will be announced in late January. Listed below are the opponents for each ACC team for the 2026 season.
2026 ACC Football Opponents
Boston College Eagles
HOME: Florida State, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia Tech
AWAY: Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, SMU
Cal Golden Bears
HOME: Clemson, Pitt, Stanford, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
AWAY: NC State, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia
Clemson Tigers
HOME: Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina, Virginia Tech
AWAY: Cal, Duke, Florida State, Syracuse
Duke Blue Devils
HOME: Boston College, Clemson, North Carolina, Stanford
AWAY: Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, Virginia, Wake Forest
Florida State Seminoles
HOME: Clemson, NC State, SMU, Virginia
AWAY: Boston College, Louisville, Miami, Pitt
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
HOME: Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Wake Forest
AWAY: Clemson, Pitt, Stanford, Virginia Tech
Louisville Cardinals
HOME: Florida State, Pitt, SMU, Stanford, Wake Forest
AWAY: Georgia Tech, North Carolina, NC State, Syracuse
Miami (FL) Hurricanes
HOME: Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Pitt, Virginia Tech
AWAY: Clemson, North Carolina, Stanford, Wake Forest
NC State Wolfpack
HOME: Cal, Duke, Louisville, Syracuse, Wake Forest
AWAY: Florida State, North Carolina, Stanford, Virginia (in Brazil)
North Carolina Tar Heels
HOME: Louisville, Miami, NC State, Syracuse
AWAY: Clemson, Duke, Pitt, Virginia
Pitt Panthers
HOME: Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Syracuse
AWAY: Boston College, Cal, Louisville, Miami, Virginia Tech
SMU Mustangs
HOME: Boston College, Cal, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
AWAY: Florida State, Louisville, Stanford, Syracuse
Stanford Cardinal
HOME: Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, SMU
AWAY: Cal, Duke, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
Syracuse Orange
HOME: California, Clemson, Louisville, SMU
AWAY: Boston College, North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia
Virginia Cavaliers
HOME: Cal, Duke, NC State (in Brazil), North Carolina, Syracuse
AWAY: Florida State, SMU, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
Virginia Tech Hokies
HOME: Georgia Tech, Pitt, Stanford, Virginia
AWAY: Boston College, Cal, Clemson, Miami, SMU
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
HOME: Duke, Miami, Stanford, Virginia
AWAY: Cal, Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State, SMU
Nine conference games are A must in P4.
Is it just me or does this seem like a recipe for controversy come conference championship weekend?