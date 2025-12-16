ACC announces 12 of 17 teams will play nine conference games in 2026

The ACC football schedule for 2026 will take on a different look, as the league announced Tuesday that 12 of the 17 teams will play nine-game conference football schedules, while the remaining five teams will play eight-game league slates.

The 12 teams playing nine conference games will be required to play at least one power non-conference opponent, while teams playing eight league games will have to play two non-conference power opponents. The result is that each league member will play at least 10 power opponents in 2026.

The 2026 schedule format will serve as a “bridge” or “transition” as the conference moves toward fully implementing a nine-game league schedule in 2027. Beginning in 2027, 16 teams will play a nine-game ACC schedule annually, with one team each season playing eight league games due to the odd number of conference members (17).

“Today’s announcement of our 2026 football league opponents is another significant and intentional step forward for ACC Football,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “Transitioning to a nine-game conference schedule strengthens our competitive framework, aligns us with the other Power Four conferences and provides greater consistency for our student-athletes, coaches and fans. This phased approach reflects our commitment to competitive equity, scheduling flexibility and delivering a premier football product across all 17 institutions.”

According to the release, the 2026 schedule format was constructed to “…balance competitive equity, honor existing non-conference game contracts and account for the league’s unique 17-team footprint.”

The 2026 ACC football schedule with dates will be announced in late January. Listed below are the opponents for each ACC team for the 2026 season.

2026 ACC Football Opponents

Boston College Eagles

HOME: Florida State, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia Tech

AWAY: Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, SMU

Cal Golden Bears

HOME: Clemson, Pitt, Stanford, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

AWAY: NC State, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia

Clemson Tigers

HOME: Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina, Virginia Tech

AWAY: Cal, Duke, Florida State, Syracuse

Duke Blue Devils

HOME: Boston College, Clemson, North Carolina, Stanford

AWAY: Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, Virginia, Wake Forest

Florida State Seminoles

HOME: Clemson, NC State, SMU, Virginia

AWAY: Boston College, Louisville, Miami, Pitt

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

HOME: Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Wake Forest

AWAY: Clemson, Pitt, Stanford, Virginia Tech

Louisville Cardinals

HOME: Florida State, Pitt, SMU, Stanford, Wake Forest

AWAY: Georgia Tech, North Carolina, NC State, Syracuse

Miami (FL) Hurricanes

HOME: Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Pitt, Virginia Tech

AWAY: Clemson, North Carolina, Stanford, Wake Forest

NC State Wolfpack

HOME: Cal, Duke, Louisville, Syracuse, Wake Forest

AWAY: Florida State, North Carolina, Stanford, Virginia (in Brazil)

North Carolina Tar Heels

HOME: Louisville, Miami, NC State, Syracuse

AWAY: Clemson, Duke, Pitt, Virginia

Pitt Panthers

HOME: Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Syracuse

AWAY: Boston College, Cal, Louisville, Miami, Virginia Tech

SMU Mustangs

HOME: Boston College, Cal, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

AWAY: Florida State, Louisville, Stanford, Syracuse

Stanford Cardinal

HOME: Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, SMU

AWAY: Cal, Duke, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Syracuse Orange

HOME: California, Clemson, Louisville, SMU

AWAY: Boston College, North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia

Virginia Cavaliers

HOME: Cal, Duke, NC State (in Brazil), North Carolina, Syracuse

AWAY: Florida State, SMU, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Virginia Tech Hokies

HOME: Georgia Tech, Pitt, Stanford, Virginia

AWAY: Boston College, Cal, Clemson, Miami, SMU

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

HOME: Duke, Miami, Stanford, Virginia

AWAY: Cal, Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State, SMU