UAB to open 2026 season at Illinois, adds two games vs. Samford

The UAB Blazers have added the Illinois Fighting Illini and Samford Bulldogs to their future football schedules, according to official announcements from all three schools Thursday.

UAB will open the 2026 season on the road against Illinois at Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday, Sept. 5. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

The Blazers were previously scheduled to open the 2026 season at home on Thursday, Sept. 3 against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, but that game will no longer be played.

UAB has also added two home games against the Samford Bulldogs of the Southern Conference (SoCon), with the first matchup set for next season at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. The Blazers will host the Bulldogs again on Sept. 25, 2027, which replaces a previously scheduled home tilt against the Florida A&M Rattlers that season.

In their only previous meeting on the gridiron, Samford defeated UAB 49-3 on Oct. 31, 1992 when the Blazers were a Division III program.

With today’s announcement, both UAB and Illinois have completed their non-conference schedules for the 2026 season. Following the opener at Illinois, UAB is scheduled to host the ULM Warhawks on Sept. 12, visit the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Sept. 19, and then close out with Samford at home on Oct. 3.

UAB’s American Conference opponents next season include Charlotte, East Carolina, Navy, and UTSA at home, and Memphis, North Texas, South Florida, and Temple on the road.

All three of Illinois’ non-conference contests next season will be played at home in Champaign. After facing UAB, Illinois will entertain the Duke Blue Devils on Sept. 12 and the Southern Illinois Salukis on Sept. 19.

In Big Ten action in 2026, Illinois will host Iowa, Nebraska, Oregon, and Purdue and travel to Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, and UCLA.

