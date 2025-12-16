Army to open 2026 season at home against Bryant

The Army Black Knights will open the 2026 season at home against the Bryant Bulldogs, according to an announcement Tuesday.

Army will host Bryant at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools in football.

Bryant is a member of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The game against Army will be the second of the 2026 season for the Bulldogs following their opener at the Stonehill Skyhawks on Saturday, Aug. 29.

On Monday, it was announced that Army will host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Oct. 3, 2026. That game is the first of a home-and-home series that is scheduled to conclude in 2035 in Ruston, La.

The Louisiana Tech addition coupled with the addition of Bryant means that Army will not play its previously scheduled game at the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Nov. 14 next season. Army is locked into two other non-conference opponents each season — Air Force and Navy — as the three military institutions will continue to battle annually for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.

Although the American Athletic Conference has not yet released its 2026 football schedule, all of the conference opponents were previously revealed. Army will host East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, South Florida, and Tulane, and will travel to Memphis, Rice, Temple, and Tulsa.

