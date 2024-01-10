Wake Forest sets 2024, 2025 non-conference schedules, alters Army and UConn series

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons have made several changes to their 2024 and 2025 non-conference football schedules and have added two future contests against Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponents, the school has announced.

Wake Forest will open the 2024 season at home at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C., against the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Thursday, Aug. 29. The game was previously announced, but was moved up two days.

Two weeks later on Sept. 14, the Demon Deacons will take on the Ole Miss Rebels at home, which was also previously announced. The Demon Deacons will then welcome the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns to Winston-Salem on Sept. 28, which is a new contest that replaces Wake’s game at Army that was set for Nov. 16, 2024.

The final non-conference game for Wake Forest in 2024 will be on the road at the UConn Huskies on Oct. 19, which was previously set to be a home contest for the Deacons. With that site flipped, the return game against the Huskies on Sept. 16, 2028 has also been flipped and will now be played in Winston-Salem.

Wake’s 2025 non-conference schedule will kickoff at home against the Kennesaw State Owls on Saturday, Aug. 30 (or Aug. 28-29), which is another new matchup that replaces Wake’s home contest against Army on Nov. 15, 2025. Kennesaw State moves up from the FCS and joins Conference USA in 2024.

The following week on Sept. 6, the Western Carolina Catamounts will visit Allegacy Stadium, which was previously known. The Deacons will then visit the Ole Miss Rebels on Sept. 13 to conclude that home-and-home series before hosting the Delaware Blue Hens on Sept. 27. Delaware moves up from the FCS and will begin play in Conference USA in 2025.

With the 2024 and 2025 games against Army now off, Wake Forest has one remaining contest with the Black Knights in 2026 in West Point, N.Y. (Nov. 14). It was not announced if the 2024 and 2025 Wake-Army contests will be rescheduled.

Below is a look at Wake Forest’s 2024 and 2025 non-conference football schedules:

2024

2025

Wake Forest also announced the addition of two new FCS opponents to its future slates. The Demon Deacons will open the 2027 and 2028 seasons at home against the Campbell Camels and Elon Phoenix, respectively.

Future Wake Forest Football Schedules