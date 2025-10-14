American football schedule format, opponents set for 2026 season

The American Conference football schedule format and opponents have been set for the 2026 season, the conference announced Tuesday.

The 2026 season will be the third for the American in its current 14-team configuration. The complete American roster includes Army, Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, Navy, North Texas, Rice, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, UAB, USF, and UTSA.

Each American team will continue to play an eight-game conference schedule with four non-conference opponents. The American competes in one division and the top two teams in the final regular-season standings will advance to the American Football Championship Game.

The scheduling format fulfills a number of strategic and practical objectives set by the conference. There are no repeat matchups played at the same site from 2025 to 2026, and no team will avoid a particular opponent in consecutive years. Each team will play at least one road game in the Eastern and Central time zones and will have at least one road game in the state of Texas in a two-year span.

Listed below is the list of opponents for each American team for the 2026 season. The complete American football schedule for 2026 will be announced in February.

2026 American Football Opponents

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

Home: East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, South Florida, Tulane

Away: Memphis, Rice Temple, Tulsa

CHARLOTTE 49ERS

Home: East Carolina, Memphis, Navy, Tulane

Away: UAB, North Texas, Temple, Tulsa

EAST CAROLINA PIRATES

Home: Florida Atlantic, Rice, South Florida, Temple

Away: UAB, Army, Charlotte, Memphis

FLORIDA ATLANTIC OWLS

Home: Navy, Rice, South Florida, UTSA

Away: Army, East Carolina, North Texas, Tulsa

MEMPHIS TIGERS

Home: UAB, Army, East Carolina, Temple

Away: Charlotte, Navy, South Florida, Tulane

NAVY MIDSHIPMEN

Home: Memphis, North Texas, Temple, Tulsa

Away: UAB, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, UTSA

NORTH TEXAS MEAN GREEN

Home: UAB, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Rice

Away: Navy, Tulane, Tulsa, UTSA

RICE OWLS

Home: Army, Tulane, Tulsa, UTSA

Away: East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Temple

TEMPLE OWLS

Home: UAB, Army, Charlotte, Rice

Away: East Carolina, Memphis, Navy, South Florida

TULANE GREEN WAVE

Home: Memphis, North Texas, Tulsa, UTSA

Away: Army, Charlotte, Rice, South Florida

TULSA GOLDEN HURRICANE

Home: Army, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas

Away: Navy, Rice, Tulane, UTSA

UAB BLAZERS

Home: Charlotte, East Carolina, Navy, UTSA

Away: Memphis, North Texas, South Florida, Temple

USF BULLS

Home: UAB, Memphis, Temple, Tulane

Away: Army, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, UTSA

UTSA ROADRUNNERS

Home: Navy, North Texas, South Florida, Tulsa

Away: UAB, Florida Atlantic, Rice, Tulane