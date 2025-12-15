Louisiana Tech adds Baylor, Army to future football schedules

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs have scheduled future football games with the Baylor Bears and Army Black Knights, the school announced Monday.

Louisiana Tech’s agreement with the Baylor Bears is for a two-game series, beginning at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. The second game will be played at a neutral-site, with the two schools squaring off at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, La., during the 2030 season or a later season, per the copy of the contract obtained from Louisiana Tech University.

Also per the contract, Baylor will pay Louisiana Tech a $600,000 guarantee for the 2026 game in Waco and will provide the Bulldogs with 350 complimentary tickets plus 2,000 tickets to sell. For the contest in Shreveport, the two schools will be”…responsible for the sale and distribution of its own ticket allotment and shall retain all revenue generated from the sale of such tickets.”

Louisiana Tech and Baylor have met six times on the gridiron in a series that began in 1981 in Shreveport. The Bears won the two most recent contests in 1994 and 1996 and currently lead the overall series, 5-1.

Baylor was previously scheduled to host the SMU Mustangs on Sept. 19, 2026, which is the second game of a home-and-home series that began in Dallas, Texas, in 2025. That game will not be played in 2026, and the two schools plan to reschedule the contest for a future season.

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs have also scheduled a home-and-home series with the Army Black Knights, which will begin on Oct. 3, 2026 at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, La. The series will conclude nine seasons later when the Bulldogs return the game at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2035.

Army is undefeated in three previous meetings with Louisiana Tech. The Black Knights claimed victories in 2008 in West Point, 2013 in Ruston, and, most recently, in the 2024 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport.

