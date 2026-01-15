UNLV adds Memphis to 2026, 2029 football schedules

The UNLV Rebels have scheduled a home-and-home football series with the Memphis Tigers for 2026 and 2029, it was announced Thursday.

The first game will take place Aug. 29, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Rebels will return the trip to Memphis’ Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Sept. 15, 2029.

Memphis and UNLV have never battled on the gridiron. Additionally, the Tigers have never played a game in Nevada.

UNLV closes its non-Mountain West portion of the 2026 slate with this announced game. The Rebels will visit North Texas on Sept. 12, with a visit to Akron following on Sept. 19. Cal visits Las Vegas on Oct. 3. The 2029 slate now has two games, with a Sept. 22 home date with UTSA accompanying today’s announcement.

Memphis adds this game to its 2026 slate, which includes home dates against Arkansas State (Sept. 5) and UT Martin (Sept. 19). The Tigers will visit Boise State Sept. 12. Memphis’ 2029 slate now has three games, with previously announced road dates at Arkansas State (Sept. 8) and Mississippi State. The game with Mississippi State was previously scheduled for Sept. 15 and will need to be moved.

