LSU adds Louisiana Tech to 2026 football schedule

The LSU Tigers have added a home contest against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, which completes their 2026 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract with Louisiana Tech University was obtained from Louisiana State University.

LSU will host Louisiana Tech at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. The Tigers will pay the Bulldogs a $1.6 million guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract.

LSU and Louisiana Tech have met 21 times in football in a series that began in 1905 in Ruston, La. LSU has won 17 consecutive contests in the series, including a 23-7 win in the most recent matchup on Sept. 6, 2025 in Baton Rouge, and currently leads the overall series 20-1.

In other non-conference action in 2026, LSU is slated to host the Clemson Tigers on Sept. 5 and the McNeese Cowboys on Oct. 3.

LSU’s complete SEC football schedule for 2026 will be revealed tonight at 8:00pm ET / 7:00pm CT live on the SEC Network. The Tigers will host Alabama, Mississippi State, Texas, and Texas A&M and will travel to Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Ole Miss, and Tennessee.

Below is LSU’s schedule for the 2026 season as it stands now, plus a link to its schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 LSU Football Schedule

09/05 – Clemson

09/12 – Louisiana Tech

10/03 – McNeese

TBA – Alabama*

TBA – Mississippi State*

TBA – Texas*

TBA – Texas A&M*

TBA – at Arkansas*

TBA – at Auburn*

TBA – at Kentucky*

TBA – at Ole Miss*

TBA – at Tennessee*

* SEC contest.