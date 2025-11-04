Western Kentucky adds Mercyhurst to 2026 football schedule

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers have added the Mercyhurst Lakers to their 2026 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract with Mercyhurst University was obtained from Western Kentucky University (WKU) via a state public records request.

Western Kentucky will host Mercyhurst at Houchens Industries–L. T. Smith Stadium at Jimmy Feix Field in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. The Hilltoppers will pay the Lakers a $325,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Mercyhurst is a member of the Northeast Conference (NEC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Lakers, who moved up to the FCS from Division II in 2024, are 3-6 overall and 2-2 in conference play so far this season.

With the addition of Mercyhurst, Western Kentucky has tentatively completed its non-conference schedule for the 2026 season. The Hilltoppers are scheduled to open the season with three consecutive contests on the road, beginning at the Nevada Wolf Pack on Sept. 5. WKU will then visit the Georgia Bulldogs on Sept. 12 and the Indiana Hoosiers on Sept. 19.

WKU’s contest against Nevada is the second game of a home-and-home series that began this season, while the Indiana and Georgia matchups are guarantee games. The Hilltoppers will receive payments of $1.1 million from Indiana and $1.9 million from Georgia.

Mercyhurst now has three non-conference opponents scheduled for the 2026 season, and all three are members of the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). The Lakers are scheduled to open the season on the road against the New Mexico State Aggies on Sept. 5 before returning to “The Land of Enchantment” to face the New Mexico Lobos one week later on Sept. 12.

Football Schedules