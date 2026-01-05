Temple, Toledo schedule football series for 2026, 2032

The Temple Owls and Toledo Rockets have agreed to a home-and-home football series for the 2026 and 2032 seasons, the schools announced Monday.

The series will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, when Temple travels to face Toledo at the Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio. The return matchup is set for Saturday, Sept. 18, 2032, with the Owls hosting the Rockets at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.

The Temple Owls and Toledo Rockets have met 11 times on the football field, with Toledo holding an 8-3 advantage in the all‑time series. The matchup dates back to their first meeting in 1961, a one‑point Rockets victory. Their most recent meeting came in the 2015 Boca Raton Bowl, where Toledo earned a 32-17 win to extend its current two‑game streak in the series.

Temple’s 2026 non‑conference slate also includes three home games at Lincoln Financial Field: Rhode Island on Sept. 5, Penn State on Sept. 12, and UConn on Oct. 10.

The American Conference has already released its 2026 league opponents. Temple will host Army, UAB, Charlotte, and Rice, while traveling to East Carolina, Memphis, Navy, and South Florida.

Toledo had previously been slated to visit Syracuse on Sept. 19, 2026, but that matchup has been removed from the Rockets’ schedule. It’s currently unknown if the game will be rescheduled.

The Rockets will open the 2026 season on the road against Michigan State on Sept. 5, then return home to face Central Connecticut on Sept. 12 at the Glass Bowl. After the matchup with Temple, Toledo will wrap up its non‑conference schedule with a home game against San Diego State on Sept. 26.

Football Schedules