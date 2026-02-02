Southern Miss, UConn schedule football series beginning in 2026

Southern Miss and UConn have agreed to a home-and-home football series for the 2026 and 2029 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned. The agreement was confirmed through a copy of the game contract obtained from the University of Southern Mississippi via a state public records request.

The series will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, when Southern Miss hosts UConn at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss. The return matchup is set for Saturday, Nov. 3, 2029, with the Golden Eagles traveling to face the Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn.

The two programs have never met on the football field.

Southern Miss had previously been scheduled to host Louisiana Tech on Sept. 19, 2026, but that matchup has been removed from the schedule. LA Tech’s move to the Sun Belt Conference for the 2026 season shifts the game into conference play instead.

The Golden Eagles’ 2026 non-conference slate also includes a home game against Alcorn State on Sept. 5, along with road trips to Auburn on Sept. 12 and Tulane on Sept. 26.

UConn also had an opening to fill for 2026 after its planned Nov. 7 trip to Duke was removed from the schedule.

The Huskies, competing as an FBS Independent, are set to open the 2026 season at home against Lafayette on Sept. 5. Their home schedule also features Maryland, Syracuse, UMass, North Carolina, James Madison, and Old Dominion, while road games include Miami (Ohio), Temple, Air Force, and Wyoming.

Football Schedules