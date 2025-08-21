SEC to play nine-game league football schedule beginning in 2026

The SEC has officially announced that its league members will play a nine-game conference football schedule beginning in 2026.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey made the announcement on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports reported that there was new traction towards moving to a nine-game schedule.
“Adding a ninth SEC game underscores our universities’ commitment to delivering the most competitive football schedule in the nation,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “This format protects rivalries, increases competitive balance, and paired with our requirement to play an additional Power opponent, ensures SEC teams are well prepared to compete and succeed in the College Football Playoff.”
Below are details of the new format from the SEC:
The SEC will continue with a single-standings, non-divisional structure;
Each school will play three annual opponents focused on maintaining many traditional rivalries;
Each team’s remaining six games will rotate among the remaining conference schools; and
Each team will face every other SEC program at least once every two years and every opponent home and away in four years.
Long discussed but never implemented, the SEC will add the extra game in the third season after expanding to a 16-team conference with the addition of the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns.
Beginning in 2026, SEC teams will play a nine-game conference schedule with three non-conference opponents. One of those three non-conference opponents is still required to be from one of the other power conferences — ACC, Big Ten, and Big 12 — or be a major independent (i.e. Notre Dame).
Per the release, the SEC will “…continue to evaluate its policies to ensure the continued scheduling of high-quality non-conference opponents.
“The SEC has established itself as the leader in delivering the most compelling football schedule in college athletics,” Sankey said. “Fans will see traditional rivalries preserved, new matchups more frequently, and a level of competition unmatched across the nation.”
Ah, that’s not good for me. As a Gator alumnus who’s lived in Arizona for 30 years, I was looking forward to the home-and-home with ASU, if I could stay alive that long, heh. With this change, after already losing the home and home with Cal, I would imagine at least one of the series with ASU, Colorado, and Notre Dame will have to go, and the one that makes the most sense is ASU.
I feel like they made the right choice here. Now let’s see if they pick the right annual rivalries!
As a Texas fan, the options feel pretty obvious. Oklahoma, A&M, and the historic SWC rivalry with Arkansas make wayyy too much sense.
I realize it won’t be as obvious for some of the more traditional SEC Schools, many of which have 1 or 2 obvious choices and then like 4 schools that could fill that third spot.
Oklahoma will be interesting too as another newcomer but without as much history with a third school. They should play Texas, obviously. They have a long (if one-sided) history with Missouri so that makes sense. But after that, what? Proximity to Arkansas? Big 12 history with A&M? Someone they’ve played rarely but had a big game or 2 with like Florida or LSU?
It’s just how my brain works. I want to see the list!
… also makes it far less likely that we get another really weird home slate like Texas did this year. Playing the OU game in Dallas is great, but it means that with 8 conference games it’s possible you have a tough schedule and still only play 1 (on paper) exciting game at home… and in this case, not until the last game of the year. Really weird for home season tickets. 4 SEC home games every year instead of 3 every other year just workd better.
Yabba Dabba Do!!!!!!
That a way SEC
The next few days this place will be filled with cancellations of non conference series, and good ones. A lot of teams will not play in the regular season again thanks to this, Florida-Miami, Clemson-Georgia to name a few.
Good. Best part is mandating the one power conference opponent. The B1G needs to bring that back. Penn State’s OOC schedules are so bad this year and next year that I don’t get to watch any meaningful football until October.
Love this because it means less cupcake games.