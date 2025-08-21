SEC to play nine-game league football schedule beginning in 2026

The SEC has officially announced that its league members will play a nine-game conference football schedule beginning in 2026.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey made the announcement on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports reported that there was new traction towards moving to a nine-game schedule.

“Adding a ninth SEC game underscores our universities’ commitment to delivering the most competitive football schedule in the nation,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “This format protects rivalries, increases competitive balance, and paired with our requirement to play an additional Power opponent, ensures SEC teams are well prepared to compete and succeed in the College Football Playoff.”

Below are details of the new format from the SEC:

The SEC will continue with a single-standings, non-divisional structure; Each school will play three annual opponents focused on maintaining many traditional rivalries; Each team’s remaining six games will rotate among the remaining conference schools; and Each team will face every other SEC program at least once every two years and every opponent home and away in four years.

Long discussed but never implemented, the SEC will add the extra game in the third season after expanding to a 16-team conference with the addition of the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns.

Beginning in 2026, SEC teams will play a nine-game conference schedule with three non-conference opponents. One of those three non-conference opponents is still required to be from one of the other power conferences — ACC, Big Ten, and Big 12 — or be a major independent (i.e. Notre Dame).

Per the release, the SEC will “…continue to evaluate its policies to ensure the continued scheduling of high-quality non-conference opponents.

“The SEC has established itself as the leader in delivering the most compelling football schedule in college athletics,” Sankey said. “Fans will see traditional rivalries preserved, new matchups more frequently, and a level of competition unmatched across the nation.”

Football Schedules

SEC Football Schedule

College Football Schedule