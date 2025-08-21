SEC ‘moving closer’ to nine-game football schedule, per report

The SEC could soon adopt a nine-game conference football schedule, according to a report from Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports Thursday.

While the SEC and its members have held discussions on the eight-game vs. nine-game schedule debate for several years, Dellenger reported that meetings with SEC executives have advanced the issue this week. Additionally, SEC presidents are expected to “meet soon” to discuss the proposal.

If the nine-game schedule is approved, Dellenger reported, it would result in each league member playing three permanent opponents and six rotating opponents each season. Additionally, if the SEC adopts a nine-game schedule, the ACC would likely follow suit, joining the Big 12 and Big Ten with nine-game league schedules.

The latest SEC nine-game schedule news comes just one day after the College Football Playoff announced a revised strength of schedule metric. From the CFP release:

Changes for the upcoming season include enhancements to the tools that the selection committee uses to assess schedule strength and how teams perform against their schedule. The current schedule strength metric has been adjusted to apply greater weight to games against strong opponents. An additional metric, record strength, has been added to the selection committee’s analysis to go beyond a team’s schedule strength to assess how a team performed against that schedule. This metric rewards teams defeating high-quality opponents while minimizing the penalty for losing to such a team. Conversely, these changes will provide minimal reward for defeating a lower-quality opponent while imposing a greater penalty for losing to such a team.

Should the SEC move to a nine-game conference schedule for the 2026 season, only four schools would need to cancel or reschedule a non-conference game. Schools with four non-conference opponents on the books include Arkansas, Georgia (Tennessee State was recently reported to be the fourth), Kentucky, and Mississippi State.

In the ACC, however, 15 of 17 members would need to adjust their non-conference slates for next season by removing a game. Teams in the clear currently include Boston College and Pitt with only three games each.