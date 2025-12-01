Florida State adds New Mexico State to 2026 football schedule

The Florida State Seminoles have added the New Mexico State Aggies to their 2026 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has confirmed.

News of the Florida State-New Mexico State matchup next season was first reported by Noles247.

Florida State will host New Mexico State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., on Saturday, Aug. 29, per the report. That date is Week Zero next season, which is the unofficial name for the Saturday prior to Labor Day weekend.

The Florida State-New Mexico State game is eligible to be played in Week Zero because the Aggies are scheduled to play in Hawaii next season. NCAA Bylaw 17.12.4.1 allows Hawaii and teams that play in Hawaii, plus their opponents, the option to play one week earlier on the Saturday before Labor Day weekend.

Florida State and New Mexico State have only met once previously on the gridiron. The Seminoles defeated the Aggies in that contest, 36-0, which was played in Tallahassee in 1964.

New Mexico State is the fourth and final non-conference opponent for Florida State’s football schedule in 2026. The Seminoles are scheduled to visit the Alabama Crimson Tide on Sept. 19, host the Central Arkansas Bears on Sept. 26, and will close the season at home against the in-state rival Florida Gators on Nov. 28.

Florida State was previously scheduled to host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Tallahassee, but that contest was removed from the schedule.

In ACC action in 2026, Florida State is currently set to host Clemson, NC State, SMU, and Virginia and travel to Boston College, Louisville, Miami (FL), and Pitt.

The addition of Florida State also completes the non-conference slate for New Mexico State for the 2026 season. The Aggies are also set to host the Mercyhurst Lakers on Sept. 5 before visiting the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Sept. 12. New Mexico State will also host the in-state rival New Mexico Lobos on a date to be announced.

UPDATE (1:24pm ET)

Florida State will pay New Mexico State a $1.4 million guarantee for the game, according to a copy of the contract obtained from Florida State University via a public records request.

