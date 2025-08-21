College football schedule 2025: The Hawaii Exemption and Week Zero

The college football schedule for 2025 begins with Week Zero action on Saturday, Aug. 23. A total of nine games are on the slate, which is up from seven games last season.

Week Zero is the unofficial name for the weekend of college football games that are played on the Saturday prior to Labor Day weekend. It’s named Week Zero because it falls one week before the majority of college football teams play their first games in Week 1.

Per NCAA Bylaw 17.12.4, Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) teams cannot play their first contest until the Thursday preceding Labor Day, which is August 28 this season. Beginning in 2016, an exception to this rule was added (Bylaw 17.12.4.1) that allows Hawaii and teams that play in Hawaii, plus their opponents, the option to play one week earlier on the Saturday before Labor Day weekend.

This season, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will host the Stanford Cardinal in Week Zero (Saturday, Aug. 23) at the Clarence T. C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii. The game will kickoff at 7:30pm ET (1:30pm Hawaii time) and it will be televised live by CBS and streamed via Paramount+.

Four other matchups have been scheduled for Week Zero since four of the involved teams — UNLV, Portland State, Fresno State, and Sam Houston — each play Hawaii this season. UNLV hosts Idaho State (4:00pm ET, SSSEN/MWN), Portland State hosts Tarleton State (4:30pm ET, ESPN2), Fresno State travels to face Kansas (6:30pm ET, FOX) and Sam Houston visits Western Kentucky (7:00pm ET, CBSSN).

A second exception, Bylaw 17.12.4.2, also provides FCS schools with another opportunity to play in Week Zero. In order for FCS schools to qualify, they must play a nationally televised contest (broadcast or cable; not Internet only) against a non-conference opponent.

For the 2025 season, three contests involving FCS teams meet that qualification and are scheduled for Week Zero — UIW at Nicholls (1:00pm ET, ESPN2), UC Davis vs. Mercer (7:00pm ET, ESPN; in Montgomery, AL), and North Carolina Central vs. Southern (7:30pm ET, ABC; in Atlanta, Ga.).

A third exception, Bylaw 17.12.4.3, provides schools the opportunity to play in Week Zero if the contest is played in a foreign country. One matchup meets that criteria this season — the Aer Lingus College Football Classic featuring Big 12 Conference foes Kansas State and Iowa State. The game will be played at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, and it will be televised by ESPN at noon ET.

Beginning with the 2026 season, an NCAA rule change will go into effect that will allow all FCS teams to begin their seasons in Week Zero. Specifically, the new rule will state that “…an FCS institution shall not play its first contest with outside competition prior to the Thursday that is 13 weeks prior to the FCS Championship Selection date.” This change was made due to the NCAA also allowing FCS teams to play 12-game schedules each season beginning in 2026.

Another NCAA rule, commonly known as the Hawaii Exemption, allows Hawaii and teams that play in Hawaii the opportunity to schedule a 13th regular-season game. This helps those schools earn an extra guarantee payment, ticket revenue, etc., to offset the larger cost of traveling between the continental United States and the island of Oahu in Hawaii.

FBS teams can play a maximum of 12 regular-season games each year, per Bylaw 17.12.6.1. However, Bylaw 17.12.6.2.1 (f) permits any football games played in Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico to not count against the maximum number of contests.

For the 2025 college football season, no schools will take advantage of the Hawaii Exemption. That means every FBS team will play a 12-game regular-season schedule.

2025 College Football Schedule | Week Zero

* All times Eastern.

Kansas State vs. Iowa State (Ireland) – 12pm, ESPN

UIW at Nicholls – 1pm, ESPN2

Idaho State at UNLV – 4pm, SSSEN/MWN

Tarleton State at Portland State – 4:30pm, ESPN2

Fresno State at Kansas – 6:30pm, FOX

UC Davis vs. Mercer (Montgomery, AL) – 7pm, ESPN

Sam Houston at WKU – 7pm, CBSSN

NC Central vs. Southern (in Atl) – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

Stanford at Hawaii – 7:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

Tickets for the 2025 college football season and other events are available through our partner StubHub (we may receive a small commission for any purchase, which helps support FBSchedules).

Football Schedules

College Football Schedule (FBS only)

FCS Schedule (FCS only)

College Football TV Schedule (FBS and FCS)