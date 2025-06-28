2025 Idaho State at UNLV football game moved to Week Zero

The Idaho State Bengals at UNLV Rebels football game in 2025 has been moved to Week Zero, both schools announced Friday.

The Idaho State-UNLV game, originally scheduled for Week 3 on Saturday, Sept. 13, will now be played on Saturday, Aug, 23, 2025. The Rebels will host the Bengals at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The NCAA approved UNLV’s waiver request to reschedule the game for Week Zero, which was necessary due to the championship boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford at the Rebels’ home venue, Allegiant Stadium.

“The World Championship Boxing Match is important to Las Vegas, and the impact it will have on tourism is unmatched,” UNLV Director of Athletics Erick Harper said. “Las Vegas is the Sports and Entertainment Capital, and we are a part of this amazing epicenter. As community members and an institution that works closely with many of the city’s great constituents, we felt it was important to request a waiver to show our commitment to the community. We looked at multiple alternatives to make it happen, and moving to Week Zero was the only possibility and also the most logical, if a waiver could be approved.”

Both schools will now have an open date/bye week on Saturday, Sept. 13, which will be the first of three for UNLV and the first of two for Idaho State this season.

The kickoff time and television coverage for the game will be announced at a later date.

UNLV also announced one additional kickoff time for the 2025 season today. The Rebels’ home game against the New Mexico Lobos on Saturday, Nov. 1 will kickoff at 3:00pm ET / noon PT. Television coverage for the game will be announced at a later date.

