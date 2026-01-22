Florida Atlantic adds Texas Southern to 2026 football schedule

The Florida Atlantic Owls have added the Texas Southern Tigers to their 2026 football schedule, according to an announcement Thursday morning.

Florida Atlantic will host Texas Southern at Flagler Credit Union Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. The matchup will mark the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Texas Southern competes in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) at the FCS level and is led by head coach Cris Dishman, who holds an 11–11 record with the Tigers.

With Texas Southern added to the slate, Florida Atlantic has finalized its non-conference schedule for the 2026 season, the program’s second under head coach Zach Kittley.

FAU is set to open the 2026 campaign on the road against Florida in Gainesville on Sept. 5. After a likely American Conference matchup, the Owls will host FIU on Sept. 19 before traveling to face ULM in Monroe, La., on Sept. 26.

In American Conference play, Florida Atlantic is scheduled to host Navy, Rice, USF, and UTSA, while making road trips to Army, East Carolina, North Texas, and Tulsa.

The full American Conference schedule for 2026 is expected to be released in mid-February.

Florida Atlantic becomes the second announced non-conference opponent for Texas Southern in 2026. The Tigers are also slated to visit UTEP on Sept. 12.

