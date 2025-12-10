Ole Miss, Louisville to open 2026 season in Nashville

The Ole Miss Rebels and Louisville Cardinals will open the 2026 season in Nashville, both schools officially announced Wednesday.

Ole Miss and Louisville will square off on Labor Day weekend at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on either Saturday, Sept. 5 or Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. The Ole Miss-Louisville game will be televised by an ESPN network.

“We are thrilled to open next season with a premier matchup in a destination city like Nashville,” said Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter. “Louisville is an outstanding opponent, and Coach Golding will have our team up for this great challenge. With our strong alumni base in Nashville, we expect the Ole Miss family to arrive in full force and experience an exciting game in the Music City.”

The 2026 matchup between Ole Miss and Louisville will mark the second meeting between the two schools in football. The two programs previously met in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta, Ga., with the Rebels coming out with the victory, 43-24.

“We are excited to partner with Ole Miss, ESPN, and Nashville Sports Council to bring this season-opening matchup to Nashville,” said UofL Director of Athletics/Vice President Josh Heird. “This contest presents a tremendous opportunity for our program, our student-athletes, and our fans. Nashville is home to a strong Cardinals presence, and showcasing Louisville Football in a premier venue on a national stage is something we wholeheartedly embrace.”

Earlier on Wednesday, it was announced that Louisville’s home-and-home series with Georgia, which was slated to begin in 2026, had been mutually canceled.

“We are excited to host Ole Miss and Louisville and to open the College Football Season on Labor Day Weekend in Nashville,” said President & CEO of the Nashville Sports Council, Scott Ramsey. “We appreciate the partnership between the schools and ESPN Events to make this happen. It will be exciting to kick off the college football season in the final season of the current Nissan Stadium.”

“We are excited to work with the Nashville Sports Council in bringing these two great institutions to Nashville over Labor Day Weekend,” said Vice President at ESPN Events, Clint Overby. “With Louisville and Ole Miss coming off of great seasons we know that this game will be a significant contest during the sports opening weekend.”

With the announcement, both schools have now completed their non-conference schedules for the 2026 season. Ole Miss’ other two opponents are Charlotte on the road on Sept. 12 and Wofford at home on Nov. 21.

Louisville was previously scheduled to open the 2026 season at home against Villanova, so that game will likely be rescheduled for another date. The Cardinals are also scheduled to host Charlotte on Sept. 26 and visit in-state rival Kentucky on Nov. 28.

