Georgia-Louisville, Georgia-NC State future football series canceled

The Georgia Bulldogs announced Wednesday morning that they have mutually agreed to cancel future football series against two ACC opponents, the Louisville Cardinals and NC State Wolfpack.

The Georgia-Louisville series has long been expected to be canceled following announcements from both the SEC and ACC that each conference is moving to a nine-game league schedule. The SEC is adopting the format in full in 2026, while the ACC appears to be implementing a partial nine-game schedule before fully moving to nine games in 2027.

Georgia and Louisville were scheduled to begin a home-and-home series on Sept. 19, 2026 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky. The second game of the series was scheduled for Sept. 18, 2027 at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.

According to the statement from Georgia, the two schools will “…look to play each other in a neutral site game on a later date.”

With the cancellation mutual, neither school will owe the other a cancellation fee. Per the copy of the game contract obtained in a prior records request, damages for cancellation of the series was $1 million for each game, and $2 million for the second game if it was canceled after the first game was played.

With the Louisville series now off, Georgia’s non-conference schedule next season is now complete. The Bulldogs slated to host all three non-conference opponents in Athens — Tennessee State on Sept. 5, Western Kentucky on Sept. 12, and Georgia Tech on Nov. 28.

In SEC action next season, Georgia is scheduled to host Auburn, Florida (in Atlanta), Missouri, Oklahoma, and Vanderbilt, and will travel to face Alabama, Arkansas, Ole Miss, and South Carolina.

Dates for the 2026 SEC football schedule will be unveiled on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 8:00pm ET live on the SEC Network.

Georgia also announced the cancellation of a future football series against the NC State Wolfpack, which was set to begin on Sept. 17, 2033 in Athens before shifting to NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., on Sept. 16, 2034.

Louisville and NC State did not issue press releases on the cancellations.

