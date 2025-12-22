Notre Dame, BYU schedule home-and-home football series for 2026, 2027

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the BYU Cougars have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, it was announced Monday.

The series will kickoff with Notre Dame traveling to face BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, on a date to be determined during the 2026 season. The Fighting Irish will then host the Cougars at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., during the 2027 season on a date to be announced.

“We are excited to announce this home-and-home series between BYU and Notre Dame for the 2026 and 2027 seasons,” said BYU Director of Athletics Brian Santiago. “We have tremendous respect for Notre Dame, and appreciate Director of Athletics Pete Bevacqua, who has been great to work with in arranging this series. These will be competitive football games, and will highlight Kalani Sitake and Marcus Freeman, two of the best leaders and coaches in college football. As private, faith-based institutions, BYU and Notre Dame share many common values, and this series provides an exceptional opportunity to showcase two world-class universities. It’s a matchup that will resonate strongly with Cougar fans and college football fans everywhere.”

Notre Dame and BYU have met nine times previously on the gridiron, although contests in 2012 and 2013 were vacated. The Fighting Irish won the most recent contest in 2022, 28-20, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and currently lead the overall series 5-2.

The addition of BYU finalizes Notre Dame’s schedule for the 2026 season, which signals a pause in Notre Dame’s long-standing series with the USC Trojans. Notre Dame and USC had played every season since 1946, with the exception of the 2020 season that was rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notre Dame, a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent, is scheduled to open the 2026 season against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc., on Sunday, Sept. 6. The Irish are also scheduled to host Rice, Michigan State, Miami FL, Boston College, SMU, and Stanford, and travel to Purdue, North Carolina, Navy (in East Rutherford, NJ), and Syracuse.

Notre Dame is the third announced non-conference opponent for BYU in both seasons. The Cougars’ 2026 slate also includes a home game against the Utah Tech Trailblazers on Sept. 5 and a road tilt against the Colorado State Rams on Sept. 19.

Football Schedules