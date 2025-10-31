Utah State adds Troy to 2026 football schedule

The Utah State Aggies have added the Troy Trojans to their 2026 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract with Troy University was obtained from Utah State University via a state public records request.

Utah State will host Troy at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah, on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. The Aggies will pay the Trojans a $550,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Utah State and Troy first met on the gridiron in 2002 in Troy, Ala., and have played a total of three contests. In their most recent matchup in 2004, the Trojans defeated the Aggies 49-21 to take a one-game advantage in the series, 2-1.

The addition of Troy gives Utah State a total of four non-conference opponents for the 2026 season. It will be the first season for the Aggies as a member of the rebuilt Pac-12 Conference, which hasn’t yet settled on a schedule format. The league could play a seven-game conference schedule with five non-conference opponents.

Utah State is currently scheduled to open the 2026 season at home against the Idaho State Bengals on Sept. 5. The Aggies will then make consecutive road trips to face the Washington Huskies on Sept. 12 and the Utah Utes on Sept. 19.

Troy already had its four non-conference opponents lined up for next season prior to scheduling Utah State, so one of its existing games will have to be postponed to another season or canceled altogether. That move will likely be either Mississippi State, who is overscheduled by one game, or Missouri.

The low amount of the guarantee for Troy’s game against Utah State, $550,000, suggests that a third team such as Mississippi State or Missouri was involved in the contract negotiations.

Troy is scheduled to open the 2026 season with consecutive games at home against the Sam Houston Bearkats on Sept. 5 followed by the Alabama State Hornets on Sept. 12. Currently, the Trojans’ games against Mississippi State and Missouri are scheduled for Sept. 19 and Nov. 21, respectively.

Football Schedules