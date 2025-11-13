TCU adds Grambling State to 2026 football schedule

Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; A view of the stadium and the field and the fans during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Iowa State Cyclones at Amon G. Carter Stadium. (Photo: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

The TCU Horned Frogs have added the Grambling State Tigers to their 2026 football schedule, according to the official website of TCU.

TCU will host Grambling State at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. The game will mark only the second meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

TCU and Grambling State’s only previous meeting in football came back in 2012 in Fort Worth. The Horned Frogs defeated the Tigers in that contest, 56-0.

Grambling State University, located in Grambling, La., is a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Tigers, led by head coach Mickey Joseph, are 7-3 overall and 4-2 in SWAC play so far this season.

The addition of Grambling State completes TCU’s non-conference schedule for the 2026 season. The Horned Frogs are scheduled to open the 2026 season against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. That contest is slated for Saturday, Aug. 29, which is Week Zero.

After returning from Ireland and enjoying an off week, TCU will host Grambling State on Sept. 12. The Horned Frogs will wrap up the non-conference portion of their schedule the following week at home against the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Sept. 19.

The Big 12 previously announced the conference opponents for each team for the 2026 season. TCU will host BYU, Utah, Kansas, Kansas State, and West Virginia and will travel to Arizona, Texas Tech, Baylor, and UCF.

The Horned Frogs are the first announced non-conference opponent for Grambling State for the 2026 season.

