Big 12 football schedule: Opponents, format set for 2024 through 2027 season

The Big 12 football schedule opponents and format have been set for the 2024 through 2027 seasons, the conference announced on Wednesday.
The 2024 Big 12 football season will be the first for the league as a 16-team conference fallowing the addition of the Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, Colorado Buffaloes, and Utah Utes. Two teams, the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns, depart the league for the SEC in 2024.
The 16-team Big 12 Conference will continua to play a nine-game conference schedule with three non-conference contests.
Additionally, all 16 Big 12 teams will compete in one division-less format. The two teams with the highest winning percentage in conference play will advance to the Big 12 Football Championship Game, which is held annually at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
From the Big 12:
During the four years, all teams will play one another at least once home and away. Some matchups will occur over three seasons while others take place in all four. Matchups in 2024 that were also played in 2023 will not repeat at the same site.
The Conference looked to maintain the current 5/4, 4/5 home/away rotation for all 16 members to minimize non-conference scheduling disruptions. Other important factors were balancing annual travel by distance and time zones as well as maintaining connectivity to rivalries without compromising a balanced rotation for all teams.
“As we look towards the future of this Conference, we are thrilled to introduce the first football scheduling matrix for the new-look Big 12,” said Commissioner Brett Yormark. “I’m grateful to our membership for their support throughout the scheduling process. In this model, competitive balance and student-athlete wellness was prioritized. Rivalries will be protected and new matchups will be introduced – the excitement and parity this Conference is known for will continue for years to come.”
The Big 12 did not reveal a date for the release of the 2024 football schedule with dates. Last month, Brett Yormark indicated that the schedule will be released in late November or December.
Listed below are the opponents for each Big 12 team for the 2024 through 2027 seasons.
Future Big 12 Football Opponents
2024 Home: Arizona State, Colorado, Texas Tech, Houston, West Virginia
2024 Away: BYU, Utah, TCU, UCF
2025 Home: BYU, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Kansas
2025 Away: Arizona State, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Cincinnati
2026 Home: Arizona State, Utah, TCU, Iowa State, Cincinnati
2026 Away: BYU, Texas Tech, Kansas State, West Virginia
2027 Home: Colorado, Houston, Kansas State, UCF
2027 Away: Arizona State, Utah, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Kansas
2024 Home: BYU, UCF, Kansas, Utah
2024 Away: Arizona, Cincinnati, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech
2025 Home: Arizona, Houston, TCU, Texas Tech, West Virginia
2025 Away: Baylor, Colorado, Iowa State, Utah
2026 Home: Baylor, Colorado, Kansas State, Oklahoma State
2026 Away: Arizona, BYU, UCF, Kansas, Texas Tech
2027 Home: Arizona, BYU, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Utah
2027 Away: Colorado, Houston, TCU, West Virginia
2024 Home: BYU, Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU
2024 Away: Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Texas Tech, West Virginia
2025 Home: Arizona State, Houston, Kansas State, UCF, Utah
2025 Away: Arizona, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, TCU
2026 Home: Colorado, Iowa State, TCU, Texas Tech
2026 Away: Arizona State, BYU, Houston, Kansas, UCF
2027 Home: Arizona, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, UCF, West Virginia
2027 Away: Kansas State, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah
2024 Home: Arizona, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State
2024 Away: Arizona State, Baylor, UCF, Utah
2025 Home: TCU, UCF, Utah, West Virginia
2025 Away: Arizona, Cincinnati, Colorado, Iowa State, Texas Tech
2026 Home: Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Cincinnati, Iowa State
2026 Away: Kansas, TCU, UCF, Utah
2027 Home: Colorado, Kansas, Texas Tech, Utah
2027 Away: Arizona State, Houston, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia
2024 Home: Arizona State, TCU, Houston, West Virginia
2024 Away: Colorado, Texas Tech, Kansas State, Iowa State, UCF
2025 Home: Arizona, BYU, Baylor, Iowa State, UCF
2025 Away: Utah, TCU, Oklahoma State, Kansas
2026 Home: Utah, Colorado, Texas Tech, Kansas State
2026 Away: Arizona, BYU, Houston, Iowa State, West Virginia
2027 Home: TCU, Houston, Oklahoma State, Kansas, West Virginia
2027 Away: Arizona State, Baylor, Kansas State, UCF
2024 Home: Baylor, Cincinnati, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Utah
2024 Away: Arizona, Kansas, Texas Tech, UCF
2025 Home: Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Iowa State
2025 Away: Houston, Kansas State, TCU, Utah, West Virginia
2026 Home: Houston, Kansas State, Texas Tech, UCF, Utah
2026 Away: Arizona State, Baylor, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State
2027 Home: Arizona State, Kansas, TCU, West Virginia
2027 Away: Arizona, BYU, Houston, Iowa State, UCF
2024 Home: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State, Utah
2024 Away: Arizona, BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas, TCU
2025 Home: Arizona, Colorado, TCU, Texas Tech, West Virginia
2025 Away: Arizona State, Baylor, Oklahoma State, UCF
2026 Home: Baylor, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, UCF
2026 Away: Colorado, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Utah, West Virginia
2027 Home: Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, Kansas, Texas Tech
2027 Away: Arizona, Cincinnati, Iowa State, TCU
2024 Home: Baylor, Cincinnati, Kansas State, Texas Tech, UCF
2024 Away: Houston, Kansas, Utah, West Virginia
2025 Home: Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Kansas
2025 Away: Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU
2026 Home: Cincinnati, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Utah, West Virginia
2026 Away: Arizona, Baylor, BYU, UCF
2027 Home: Colorado, Houston, TCU, UCF
2027 Away: Arizona State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, West Virginia
2024 Home: Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, TCU
2024 Away: Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Kansas State, West Virginia
2025 Home: Cincinnati, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Utah, West Virginia
2025 Away: Arizona, Iowa State, Texas Tech, UCF
2026 Home: Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, UCF
2026 Away: Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Utah, West Virginia
2027 Home: Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech
2027 Away: BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston
2024 Home: Arizona State, Cincinnati, Kansas, Oklahoma State
2024 Away: BYU, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, West Virginia
2025 Home: Colorado, Iowa State, TCU, Texas Tech, UCF
2025 Away: Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Utah
2026 Home: Arizona, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State
2026 Away: Arizona State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Iowa State, TCU
2027 Home: Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Utah, West Virginia
2027 Away: Arizona, Kansas, Texas Tech, UCF
2024 Home: Arizona State, Texas Tech, Utah, West Virginia
2024 Away: Baylor, BYU, Colorado, Kansas State, TCU
2025 Home: Baylor, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas State
2025 Away: Arizona, Kansas, Texas Tech, UCF
2026 Home: Colorado, Kansas, Texas Tech, UCF
2026 Away: Arizona State, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas State, West Virginia
2027 Home: Arizona, BYU, Iowa State, TCU, West Virginia
2027 Away: Baylor, Cincinnati, Kansas, Utah
2024 Home: Arizona, Texas Tech, Houston, Oklahoma State, UCF
2024 Away: Utah, Baylor, Kansas, Cincinnati
2025 Home: Colorado, Baylor, Iowa State, Cincinnati
2025 Away: Arizona State, BYU, Houston, Kansas State, West Virginia
2026 Home: BYU, Utah, Kansas, Kansas State, West Virginia
2026 Away: Arizona, Texas Tech, Baylor, UCF
2027 Home: Arizona State, Texas Tech, Baylor, Houston
2027 Away: Utah, Colorado, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Cincinnati
2024 Home: Arizona State, Baylor, Cincinnati, Colorado, West Virginia
2024 Away: Arizona, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, TCU
2025 Home: BYU, Kansas, Oklahoma State, UCF
2025 Away: Arizona State, Houston, Kansas State, Utah, West Virginia
2026 Home: Arizona, Arizona State, Houston, TCU, West Virginia
2026 Away: Baylor, Cincinnati, Colorado, Oklahoma State
2027 Home: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State, Utah
2027 Away: BYU, Houston, Kansas, TCU, UCF
2024 Home: Arizona, BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Utah
2024 Away: Arizona State, Iowa State, TCU, West Virginia
2025 Home: Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, West Virginia
2025 Away: Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas State, Texas Tech
2026 Home: Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Iowa State, TCU
2026 Away: Colorado, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State
2027 Home: Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas State, Texas Tech
2027 Away: Arizona, Baylor, Iowa State, Utah, West Virginia
2024 Home: Arizona, BYU, Iowa State, TCU
2024 Away: Arizona State, Colorado, Houston, Oklahoma State, UCF
2025 Home: Arizona State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas State, Texas Tech
2025 Away: Baylor, BYU, Kansas, West Virginia
2026 Home: BYU, Houston, Kansas, West Virginia
2026 Away: Arizona, Cincinnati, Colorado, Iowa State, TCU
2027 Home: Arizona, Baylor, Oklahoma State, TCU, UCF
2027 Away: Arizona State, BYU, Kansas State, Texas Tech
2024 Home: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, UCF
2024 Away: Arizona, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech
2025 Home: Colorado, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah
2025 Away: Arizona State, BYU, Houston, Kansas, UCF
2026 Home: Arizona, Cincinnati, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State
2026 Away: Iowa State, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah
2027 Home: Arizona State, BYU, Iowa State, UCF
2027 Away: Baylor, Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas State, Oklahoma State
Big 12 announces its football scheduling matrix (opponents) for 2024 through 2027 seasons. pic.twitter.com/CG0MLgidVn
— FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) November 1, 2023
The Big 12 should drop to 7 conference games with the 16 teams organized into pods as follows:
Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Utah
Baylor, Houston, TCU, Texas Tech
Cincinnati, Iowa State, UCF, West Virginia
Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State
Each team would play its pod rivals every year and rotate among the other pods on a 6-year schedule. Each year two pairings of pods would be paired with each other.
The drop to 7 conference games by the Big 12 and SEC is mainly to pave the way for lots more OOC games against other power conference teams but also to preserve rivalries that would otherwise be lost to realignment like Bedlam. It could also lead to the Border War between KU and Mizzou being revived annually.
Also these could be the Thanksgiving weekend games:
Arizona-Arizona State
BYU-Utah
Cincinnati-Iowa State
Colorado-Oklahoma State
Kansas-Kansas State
UCF-West Virginia
The Texas schools can take turns playing each other at the end of the season, since there are no two rivalries that really stand out among them.
No! No conference will drop to seven. All will stay at eight or nine. The networks that pay big money want more not less conference games. You keep making the same lame comment. You’re in the minority in less conference games are better. I want to play conference rivals more not less.
Bad idea Z-man
Hallo Z-Man,
I’m glad 2 C your creative, schedule outside the Box alternate View.
Dang it!!! I have to wait until 2026 to see the Hypnotoads in Orlando???