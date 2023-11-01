Big 12 football schedule: Opponents, format set for 2024 through 2027 season

The Big 12 football schedule opponents and format have been set for the 2024 through 2027 seasons, the conference announced on Wednesday.

The 2024 Big 12 football season will be the first for the league as a 16-team conference fallowing the addition of the Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, Colorado Buffaloes, and Utah Utes. Two teams, the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns, depart the league for the SEC in 2024.

The 16-team Big 12 Conference will continua to play a nine-game conference schedule with three non-conference contests.

Additionally, all 16 Big 12 teams will compete in one division-less format. The two teams with the highest winning percentage in conference play will advance to the Big 12 Football Championship Game, which is held annually at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

From the Big 12:

During the four years, all teams will play one another at least once home and away. Some matchups will occur over three seasons while others take place in all four. Matchups in 2024 that were also played in 2023 will not repeat at the same site. The Conference looked to maintain the current 5/4, 4/5 home/away rotation for all 16 members to minimize non-conference scheduling disruptions. Other important factors were balancing annual travel by distance and time zones as well as maintaining connectivity to rivalries without compromising a balanced rotation for all teams.

“As we look towards the future of this Conference, we are thrilled to introduce the first football scheduling matrix for the new-look Big 12,” said Commissioner Brett Yormark. “I’m grateful to our membership for their support throughout the scheduling process. In this model, competitive balance and student-athlete wellness was prioritized. Rivalries will be protected and new matchups will be introduced – the excitement and parity this Conference is known for will continue for years to come.”

The Big 12 did not reveal a date for the release of the 2024 football schedule with dates. Last month, Brett Yormark indicated that the schedule will be released in late November or December.

Listed below are the opponents for each Big 12 team for the 2024 through 2027 seasons.

Future Big 12 Football Opponents

Arizona Wildcats

2024 Home: Arizona State, Colorado, Texas Tech, Houston, West Virginia

2024 Away: BYU, Utah, TCU, UCF

2025 Home: BYU, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Kansas

2025 Away: Arizona State, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Cincinnati

2026 Home: Arizona State, Utah, TCU, Iowa State, Cincinnati

2026 Away: BYU, Texas Tech, Kansas State, West Virginia

2027 Home: Colorado, Houston, Kansas State, UCF

2027 Away: Arizona State, Utah, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Kansas

Arizona State Sun Devils

2024 Home: BYU, UCF, Kansas, Utah

2024 Away: Arizona, Cincinnati, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech

2025 Home: Arizona, Houston, TCU, Texas Tech, West Virginia

2025 Away: Baylor, Colorado, Iowa State, Utah

2026 Home: Baylor, Colorado, Kansas State, Oklahoma State

2026 Away: Arizona, BYU, UCF, Kansas, Texas Tech

2027 Home: Arizona, BYU, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Utah

2027 Away: Colorado, Houston, TCU, West Virginia

Baylor Bears

2024 Home: BYU, Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU

2024 Away: Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Texas Tech, West Virginia

2025 Home: Arizona State, Houston, Kansas State, UCF, Utah

2025 Away: Arizona, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, TCU

2026 Home: Colorado, Iowa State, TCU, Texas Tech

2026 Away: Arizona State, BYU, Houston, Kansas, UCF

2027 Home: Arizona, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, UCF, West Virginia

2027 Away: Kansas State, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah

BYU Cougars

2024 Home: Arizona, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State

2024 Away: Arizona State, Baylor, UCF, Utah

2025 Home: TCU, UCF, Utah, West Virginia

2025 Away: Arizona, Cincinnati, Colorado, Iowa State, Texas Tech

2026 Home: Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Cincinnati, Iowa State

2026 Away: Kansas, TCU, UCF, Utah

2027 Home: Colorado, Kansas, Texas Tech, Utah

2027 Away: Arizona State, Houston, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

Cincinnati Bearcats

2024 Home: Arizona State, TCU, Houston, West Virginia

2024 Away: Colorado, Texas Tech, Kansas State, Iowa State, UCF

2025 Home: Arizona, BYU, Baylor, Iowa State, UCF

2025 Away: Utah, TCU, Oklahoma State, Kansas

2026 Home: Utah, Colorado, Texas Tech, Kansas State

2026 Away: Arizona, BYU, Houston, Iowa State, West Virginia

2027 Home: TCU, Houston, Oklahoma State, Kansas, West Virginia

2027 Away: Arizona State, Baylor, Kansas State, UCF

Colorado Buffaloes

2024 Home: Baylor, Cincinnati, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Utah

2024 Away: Arizona, Kansas, Texas Tech, UCF

2025 Home: Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Iowa State

2025 Away: Houston, Kansas State, TCU, Utah, West Virginia

2026 Home: Houston, Kansas State, Texas Tech, UCF, Utah

2026 Away: Arizona State, Baylor, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State

2027 Home: Arizona State, Kansas, TCU, West Virginia

2027 Away: Arizona, BYU, Houston, Iowa State, UCF

Houston Cougars

2024 Home: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State, Utah

2024 Away: Arizona, BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas, TCU

2025 Home: Arizona, Colorado, TCU, Texas Tech, West Virginia

2025 Away: Arizona State, Baylor, Oklahoma State, UCF

2026 Home: Baylor, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, UCF

2026 Away: Colorado, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Utah, West Virginia

2027 Home: Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, Kansas, Texas Tech

2027 Away: Arizona, Cincinnati, Iowa State, TCU

Iowa State Cyclones

2024 Home: Baylor, Cincinnati, Kansas State, Texas Tech, UCF

2024 Away: Houston, Kansas, Utah, West Virginia

2025 Home: Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Kansas

2025 Away: Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU

2026 Home: Cincinnati, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Utah, West Virginia

2026 Away: Arizona, Baylor, BYU, UCF

2027 Home: Colorado, Houston, TCU, UCF

2027 Away: Arizona State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Kansas Jayhawks

2024 Home: Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, TCU

2024 Away: Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Kansas State, West Virginia

2025 Home: Cincinnati, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Utah, West Virginia

2025 Away: Arizona, Iowa State, Texas Tech, UCF

2026 Home: Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, UCF

2026 Away: Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Utah, West Virginia

2027 Home: Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech

2027 Away: BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston

Kansas State Wildcats

2024 Home: Arizona State, Cincinnati, Kansas, Oklahoma State

2024 Away: BYU, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, West Virginia

2025 Home: Colorado, Iowa State, TCU, Texas Tech, UCF

2025 Away: Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Utah

2026 Home: Arizona, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State

2026 Away: Arizona State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Iowa State, TCU

2027 Home: Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Utah, West Virginia

2027 Away: Arizona, Kansas, Texas Tech, UCF

Oklahoma State Cowboys

2024 Home: Arizona State, Texas Tech, Utah, West Virginia

2024 Away: Baylor, BYU, Colorado, Kansas State, TCU

2025 Home: Baylor, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas State

2025 Away: Arizona, Kansas, Texas Tech, UCF

2026 Home: Colorado, Kansas, Texas Tech, UCF

2026 Away: Arizona State, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas State, West Virginia

2027 Home: Arizona, BYU, Iowa State, TCU, West Virginia

2027 Away: Baylor, Cincinnati, Kansas, Utah

TCU Horned Frogs

2024 Home: Arizona, Texas Tech, Houston, Oklahoma State, UCF

2024 Away: Utah, Baylor, Kansas, Cincinnati

2025 Home: Colorado, Baylor, Iowa State, Cincinnati

2025 Away: Arizona State, BYU, Houston, Kansas State, West Virginia

2026 Home: BYU, Utah, Kansas, Kansas State, West Virginia

2026 Away: Arizona, Texas Tech, Baylor, UCF

2027 Home: Arizona State, Texas Tech, Baylor, Houston

2027 Away: Utah, Colorado, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Cincinnati

Texas Tech Red Raiders

2024 Home: Arizona State, Baylor, Cincinnati, Colorado, West Virginia

2024 Away: Arizona, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, TCU

2025 Home: BYU, Kansas, Oklahoma State, UCF

2025 Away: Arizona State, Houston, Kansas State, Utah, West Virginia

2026 Home: Arizona, Arizona State, Houston, TCU, West Virginia

2026 Away: Baylor, Cincinnati, Colorado, Oklahoma State

2027 Home: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State, Utah

2027 Away: BYU, Houston, Kansas, TCU, UCF

UCF Knights

2024 Home: Arizona, BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Utah

2024 Away: Arizona State, Iowa State, TCU, West Virginia

2025 Home: Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

2025 Away: Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas State, Texas Tech

2026 Home: Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Iowa State, TCU

2026 Away: Colorado, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State

2027 Home: Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas State, Texas Tech

2027 Away: Arizona, Baylor, Iowa State, Utah, West Virginia

Utah Utes

2024 Home: Arizona, BYU, Iowa State, TCU

2024 Away: Arizona State, Colorado, Houston, Oklahoma State, UCF

2025 Home: Arizona State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas State, Texas Tech

2025 Away: Baylor, BYU, Kansas, West Virginia

2026 Home: BYU, Houston, Kansas, West Virginia

2026 Away: Arizona, Cincinnati, Colorado, Iowa State, TCU

2027 Home: Arizona, Baylor, Oklahoma State, TCU, UCF

2027 Away: Arizona State, BYU, Kansas State, Texas Tech

West Virginia Mountaineers

2024 Home: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, UCF

2024 Away: Arizona, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech

2025 Home: Colorado, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah

2025 Away: Arizona State, BYU, Houston, Kansas, UCF

2026 Home: Arizona, Cincinnati, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State

2026 Away: Iowa State, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah

2027 Home: Arizona State, BYU, Iowa State, UCF

2027 Away: Baylor, Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas State, Oklahoma State