Big 12 football schedule 2024: Target date for release revealed

The Big 12 football schedule for the 2024 season has not been released yet, and it looks like fans will have to wait a bit longer for its release.

Speaking at the Big 12 basketball media days, Big 12 Conference commissioner Brett Yormark was asked about the release date of the 2024 football schedule by KSL Sports, who questioned if the release would be in January.

“Hopefully earlier than January,” Yormark replied. “Sometime late November, December.”

Brett Yormark on the timeline for releasing the 2024 Big 12 Football schedule that will have 16 teams.#Big12 @kslsports pic.twitter.com/HE8RD6VoO2 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 17, 2023

Based on the quote, it would appear that Yormark was saying late November or early December, which would put the release near the conclusion of the 2023 regular-season or shortly afterwards.

Following the departure of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC and the addition of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah next season, the Big 12 will have 16 members in 2024. The four new members will join Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, UCF, and West Virginia.

The league will continue to play a nine-game football schedule with three non-conference opponents.

Yormark also provided some additional detail on their football scheduling preferences at media days.

“Our football scheduling has been guided by a few key parameters, geography, competitive balance, historic matchups, and rivalries. More details will be released in the coming weeks when it comes to our football schedule.”

