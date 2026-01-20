Marshall adds Toledo, Gardner-Webb to future football schedules

The Marshall Thundering Herd have scheduled future football games with the Toledo Rockets and Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs, the school announced Tuesday.

Marshall’s agreement with the Toledo Rockets is for a four-game series, beginning at the Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio, on Sept. 7, 2030. The Thundering Herd will host the second game of the series at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va., on Sept. 6, 2031.

The third game between the two schools is slated for the Glass Bowl on Sept. 25, 2032, and then the four-game series concludes in Huntington on Sept. 17, 2033.

“This series gives Marshall a highly-respected opponent while renewing one of our most storied rivalries in a regional matchup that fans can travel to enjoy,” said Gerald Harrison, Marshall Vice President and Director of Athletics. “Some of the most memorable moments in Marshall football history have come against Toledo, and we’re excited to welcome them back to the schedule. We’re also pleased to finalize our 2026 non-conference slate with the home matchup against Gardner-Webb, allowing Herd Nation to begin planning their trips to The Joan!”

Marshall and Toledo have met 41 times on the gridiron in a series that began in 1938. The Rockets won the most recent contest in 2003, 24-17, and currently lead the overall series, 22-18-1.

The Marshall Thundering Herd have also scheduled a home contest against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs of the OVC-Big South Football Association. The Herd will host the Runnin’ Bulldogs in Huntington on Sept. 26, 2026.

In other non-conference action this fall, Marshall is scheduled to visit Penn State on Sept. 5, host Middle Tennessee on Sept. 12, and travel to Missouri State on Sept. 19.

