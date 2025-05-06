Clemson, Notre Dame schedule 12-game football series beginning in 2027

The Clemson Tigers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish have scheduled a 12-game football series beginning in 2027, both schools announced Tuesday.

News of the series was first reported Tuesday morning by Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports.

The 12-game series between Clemson and Notre Dame will span the 2027 through 2038 seasons. The two schools were already scheduled to meet in 2027 (at Clemson), 2028 (at Notre Dame), 2031 (at Clemson), 2034 (at Notre Dame), and 2037 (at Clemson) under an existing contract between the ACC and Notre Dame.

“Even in just the last decade, matchups between Clemson and Notre Dame have produced incredibly memorable moments and games,” Clemson Director of Athletics Graham Neff said. “We have immense excitement for the creation of this 12-year series between these two premier programs, as we know these will be must-see matchups for fans at Memorial Stadium and Notre Dame Stadium as well as television audiences nationwide.”

Clemson and Notre Dame first met on the gridiron in 1977 and have played four times since 2020. In their most recent matchup in 2023, the Tigers defeated the Fighting Irish in Clemson, 31-23, to take a two-game lead in the overall series at 5-3.

“We strive to consistently create a football schedule that positions us for success in the College Football Playoff, and that goal requires us to form historic partnerships like this one with Clemson,” said Notre Dame Vice President and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics Pete Bevacqua. “This rivalry has already produced some of the most memorable moments in recent college football history, and our fans deserve these matchups to continue to make those indelible memories.”

Two of the eight meetings between Clemson and Notre Dame occurred during the postseason. Clemson won both of those contests, 30-3 in the 2018 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and 34-10 in the 2020 ACC Championship Game.

The annual game against Clemson will count towards Notre Dame’s five annual ACC contests in seasons when the games were already contracted. Here’s more on that:

More clarity from the ACC: The Notre Dame-Clemson games do count toward ND's five annual ACC games during years in which those games are already in the league’s scheduling rotation. Other years, they do not count. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) May 6, 2025

Additional changes to Notre Dame’s future ACC opponents are also expected. Yahoo Sports reported earlier this spring that the Irish are expected to play Miami and Florida State more regularly in the ACC rotation.

Clemson-Notre Dame Series

2027 – at Clemson (Nov. 13*)

2028 – at Notre Dame (Nov. 11*)

2029 – at Clemson

2030 – at Notre Dame

2031 – at Clemson (Sept. 1*)

2032 – at Notre Dame

2033 – at Clemson

2034 – at Notre Dame (Nov. 11*)

2035 – at Clemson

2036 – at Notre Dame

2037- at Clemson (Sept. 26*)

2038 – at Notre Dame

* Pre-existing game, exact date subject to change.

