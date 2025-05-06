Clemson, Notre Dame schedule 12-game football series beginning in 2027

The Clemson Tigers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish have scheduled a 12-game football series beginning in 2027, both schools announced Tuesday.
News of the series was first reported Tuesday morning by Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports.
The 12-game series between Clemson and Notre Dame will span the 2027 through 2038 seasons. The two schools were already scheduled to meet in 2027 (at Clemson), 2028 (at Notre Dame), 2031 (at Clemson), 2034 (at Notre Dame), and 2037 (at Clemson) under an existing contract between the ACC and Notre Dame.
“Even in just the last decade, matchups between Clemson and Notre Dame have produced incredibly memorable moments and games,” Clemson Director of Athletics Graham Neff said. “We have immense excitement for the creation of this 12-year series between these two premier programs, as we know these will be must-see matchups for fans at Memorial Stadium and Notre Dame Stadium as well as television audiences nationwide.”
Clemson and Notre Dame first met on the gridiron in 1977 and have played four times since 2020. In their most recent matchup in 2023, the Tigers defeated the Fighting Irish in Clemson, 31-23, to take a two-game lead in the overall series at 5-3.
“We strive to consistently create a football schedule that positions us for success in the College Football Playoff, and that goal requires us to form historic partnerships like this one with Clemson,” said Notre Dame Vice President and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics Pete Bevacqua. “This rivalry has already produced some of the most memorable moments in recent college football history, and our fans deserve these matchups to continue to make those indelible memories.”
Two of the eight meetings between Clemson and Notre Dame occurred during the postseason. Clemson won both of those contests, 30-3 in the 2018 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and 34-10 in the 2020 ACC Championship Game.
The annual game against Clemson will count towards Notre Dame’s five annual ACC contests in seasons when the games were already contracted. Here’s more on that:
More clarity from the ACC: The Notre Dame-Clemson games do count toward ND's five annual ACC games during years in which those games are already in the league’s scheduling rotation. Other years, they do not count.
Additional changes to Notre Dame’s future ACC opponents are also expected. Yahoo Sports reported earlier this spring that the Irish are expected to play Miami and Florida State more regularly in the ACC rotation.
Clemson-Notre Dame Series
2027 – at Clemson (Nov. 13*)
2028 – at Notre Dame (Nov. 11*)
2029 – at Clemson
2030 – at Notre Dame
2031 – at Clemson (Sept. 1*)
2032 – at Notre Dame
2033 – at Clemson
2034 – at Notre Dame (Nov. 11*)
2035 – at Clemson
2036 – at Notre Dame
2037- at Clemson (Sept. 26*)
2038 – at Notre Dame
* Pre-existing game, exact date subject to change.
Supported by the length of the series, this is the most exciting announcement this website has had a chance to cover in eons.
Hopefully they’ll move that 2031 game off Labor Day and much deeper into the season. Too much impact on scheduling for the following week or taking a bye week far too early in the season.
At least one of the games in the series deserves a Labor Day spot, the Monday night spotlight does well with viewers in Week One.
Quite honestly, neither Notre Dame nor Clemson need that Labor Day night spotlight. They generate plenty of juice on their own, even more so in playing each other.
Great series for both schools. I’m concerned, however, that we have not heard anything about the ND/USC series being continued after 2026. I hope that this new series with Clemson doesn’t mean that ND/USC is ending.
Stanford & Clemson would make fantastic primary ACC opponents for Notre Dame & continue fully support Notre Dame obligations with ACC.
Pitt and Miami and to a lesser extent BC are rivals of ND and deserve regular spots on the ND schedule.
This sounds like it portends that the ND-USC series will not be extended beyond 2026.
I’m guessing Clemson’s series with Georgia is no longer happening. As that would give Clemson 11 P4 games in those years and most likely will not want that. Georgia may have to cancel those games anyway if the SEC goes to a 9-game schedule as speculated.
I personally do not like this as they are trying to force a rivalry here and limits Clemson’s out of conference scheduling.
the SEC playing 9 conference games is why they´re doing this so Clemson doesn´t have to worry about all their matchups with SEC teams being cancelled along with having a high profile matchup.
Should Notre Dame have a SEC opponent in 2026 I would like them to play Kentucky & give South Alabama to Ole Miss be added in their 26 OOC opponent.
Does this portend that the ND-USC series will not be extended beyond ‘26, the last game currently announced?
Honestly, I wonder if *both* the annual USC and Stanford matchups are in danger.
USC and Stanford might just like to play *each other* instead – surely both are looking for a more regional character to the matchups they can control these days – plus it works out nicely for the home/away pattern they’ve already been in – @Stanford in odd years and @USC in even years.
No one cares about the USC-Stanford or Notre Dame-Stanford rivalries. Notre Dame-USC however should be preserved at all costs.
The two most important series to Notre Dame are USC and Navy. If the Notre Dame-USC series isn’t extended it will be driven by the Big Ten, and I think that’s extremely unlikely. I
think this just means more games between Notre Dame and Clemson and fewer games between Notre Dame and Duke/NC State/Louisville, etc. under the ACC scheduling agreement, and may be an indicator that Clemson doesn’t expect to be in the ACC much longer and wants to get Notre Dame locked down on their schedule.
If all these games count as one of Notre Dame’s five games against ACC opponents then who will them play less often?
Why does everyone seem to think this means the Notre Dame-USC rivalry won´t continue? I´m just so confused about where everyone is getting that idea. I do like it when schools schedule high profile matchups like this.
USC has been blue-skying about ending the series, as they’re now heading over the mountains — sometimes all the way to the east coast — three or four times per season due to B1G scheduling obligations.
That’s a lot! And could grow if they can make the B1G title game.
I can only speak for myself, but the concern arises for two reasons: (1) there has been no announcement that the ND/USC series, which is currently scheduled only through 2026, is going to be extended; and (2) even though high profile matchups are, as you suggest, what the fans love, it is unusual for a high profile matchup like this to be scheduled for 12 years. It’s almost as though ND/Clemson might be replacing something else. We will see.
I don´t think it´s replacing anything. An annual Notre Dame-Clemson game was a part of the ACC´s settlement with Florida State and Clemson if I recall correctly. If however they are planning on ending the USC-Notre Dame rivalry, I, and every other college football fan, will be extremely sad.
And all the games will be exclusively shown on Peacock.
No, please!
Please no!
The ND-ACC arrangement should be Stanford every year, and rotate among the other 16 schools on an 8-year schedule, playing everyone else home and road once each during these 8 years.
Playing Stanford every year and rotating among the other 16 schools would be the exact opposite of what ESPN wants.