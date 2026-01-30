USF adds Kent State to 2026 football schedule

The USF Bulls have added the Kent State Golden Flashes to their 2026 football schedule, according to an announcement Friday morning.

USF will host Kent State at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. The matchup will mark the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Kent State competes in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) and is led by head coach Mark Carney, who guided the Golden Flashes to a 5-7 record in his first season at the helm.

With Kent State added to the slate, USF has finalized its non-conference schedule for the 2026 season, the program’s first under new head coach Brian Hartline.

USF is set to open the 2026 campaign at home against FIU in Tampa on Sept. 5. After a likely American Conference matchup, the Bulls will host Delaware State on Sept. 19 before traveling to face Bowling Green on Sept. 26.

In American Conference play, USF is scheduled to host Memphis, Temple, Tulane, and UAB, while making road trips to Army, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, and UTSA.

The full American Conference schedule for 2026 is expected to be released in mid-February.

USF becomes the fourth and final non-conference opponent for Kent State in 2026. The Golden Flashes are slated to visit South Carolina to open the season on Sept. 5. Other opponents include Wofford at home on Sept. 12 and Ohio State on the road on Sept. 19.

