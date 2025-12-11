USC adds Louisiana to 2026 football schedule

The USC Trojans have added the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns to their 2026 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract with the University of Southern California was obtained from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette via a state public records request.

USC will host Louisiana at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. The Trojans will pay the Ragin’ Cajuns a $1.3 million guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

The 2026 USC-Louisiana contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools in football. USC is 2-0 against current members of the Sun Belt Conference, while Louisiana owns an 0-6 record against current members of the Big Ten Conference.

With the addition of Louisiana, USC now has two of its three opponents set for its 2026 non-conference schedule. The Trojans are scheduled to open the season at home against the Fresno State Bulldogs on Sept. 5.

Although not official, it has been reported that USC will face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a neutral-site game during the 2026 season. The Trojans played in South Bend this season and were previously expected to host the Fighting Irish in Los Angeles in 2026, but the schools have not been able to agree on a new extension to the long-standing rivalry series.

In Big Ten action in 2026, USC is set to host Maryland, Ohio State, Oregon, and Washington, and will travel to Indiana, Penn State, Rutgers, UCLA, and Wisconsin.

Louisiana has tentatively completed its 2026 non-conference schedule with the addition of USC. The Ragin’ Cajuns are scheduled to open the season at home against the Lamar Cardinals on Sept. 5 and will also host the UAB Blazers on Sept. 19.

Louisiana’s fourth and final non-conference game in 2026 is currently the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on the road on Sept. 26. However, Louisiana Tech is set to join the Sun Belt Conference, possibly by next season.

