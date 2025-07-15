Louisiana Tech accepts invitation to join Sun Belt Conference

The Louisiana Tech University Bulldogs have accepted an invitation to join the Sun Belt Conference, it was announced Tuesday.

Louisiana Tech will officially join the Sun Belt Conference no later than July 1, 2027 and will compete in the conference in all sports.

“We are thrilled to welcome Louisiana Tech University to the Sun Belt. Geographically situated within the current Sun Belt footprint, the addition of Louisiana Tech reunites a number of long-standing regional rivalries under the conference banner,” said Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill. “I am grateful to President Dr. Jim Henderson and Athletic Director Ryan Ivey for their leadership during this process. I’d also like to thank the CEOs and athletic directors of our Sun Belt member institutions for their continued commitment to the premier FBS non-autonomy conference in the country. The Sun Belt Conference is RISING and our best days are ahead.”

The addition of Louisiana Tech will solidify the Sun Belt’s membership roster at 14. The Bulldogs will join existing members Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Louisiana, Marshall, Old Dominion, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Troy, and ULM.

Texas State is departing the Sun Belt for the Pac-12 Conference, with the move becoming effective on July 1, 2026.

“The storied legacy of our Bulldogs and Lady Techsters, long an integral part of the Louisiana Tech experience, will be advanced with this move,” President Jim Henderson said. “The invitation from the Sun Belt Conference affirms the quality of our athletics programs. Joining the conference will guarantee regular competition with regional rivals, new and old, creating a more logistically sound experience for our student-athletes, coaches, and fans.”

Louisiana Tech has competed in Conference USA since 2013. The Bulldogs were previously members of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) from 2001 through 2012.

“Through all the uncertainty surrounding college athletics, we are pleased that Louisiana Tech has found its rightful home as a member of the Sun Belt Conference,” Director of Athletics Ryan Ivey said. “The opportunity for more fan engagement, reduced travel burden, and the renewal of storied rivalries will allow our student-athletes to pursue excellence in sport and in the classroom. Our coaches, student-athletes, alumni, and fans share in our excitement for the future of Bulldogs and Lady Techsters athletics. We appreciate Commissioner Keith Gill and the board for their confidence in our athletics department and look forward to elevating the conference through competition.”

The move to the Sun Belt Conference makes sense for Louisiana Tech, as it means more opportunities for its athletics programs to face in-state foes Louisiana and ULM.

“The Sun Belt has remained steadfast in its commitment to regional rivalries, geographic alignment and competitive excellence,” said Georgia Southern and Sun Belt Board of Directors President Dr. Kyle Marrero. “When it came time to add a new member to the Sun Belt Conference, it became clear that Louisiana Tech was the right fit. This addition renews long-standing rivalries, enhances our divisional structure, strengthens the competitive profile of the league across multiple sports and eases travel for fans and teams. We’re excited to welcome the Bulldogs to the Sun Belt!”

