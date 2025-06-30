Texas State to officially join Pac-12 Conference in 2026

The Texas State Bobcats will join the Pac-12 Conference in 2026, it was officially announced Monday. Texas State will officially join the Pac-12 as a full member on July 1, 2026 and will compete in the conference in all sports.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Texas State as a foundational member of the new Pac-12,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould. “It is a new day in college sports and the most opportune time to launch a new league that is positioned to succeed in today’s landscape with student-athletes in mind. Under great leadership from Dr. Kelly Damphousse, Don Coryell and excellent head coaches, Texas State has shown a commitment to competing and winning at the highest level as well as to providing student-athletes with a well-rounded college experience academically, athletically and socially. We look forward to seeing the Bobcats’ future trajectory continue to shine big and bright.”

The addition of Texas State will bring the rebuilding Pac-12’s membership roster up to eight football-playing schools, which was the minimum number required to be considered a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) conference. Gonzaga is also joining the Pac-12, but does not field a football team.

“This is a historic moment for TXST and Bobcat Athletics,” said TXST President Kelly Damphousse. “Joining the Pac-12 is more than an athletic move—it is a declaration of our rising national profile, our commitment to excellence, and our readiness to compete and collaborate with some of the most respected institutions in the country. Our acceptance into the Pac-12 affirms the strength of our academic vision, our commitment to providing access to a TXST degree, the momentum of our athletic programs, and the ambition that defines this institution.”

Oregon State and Washington State are the lone members of the Pac-12 through next season. Last year, the Pac-12 announced the addition of five Mountain West teams — Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Utah State.

“Texas State is thrilled to enter a new era in college athletics as the newest member of the Pac-12 Conference. This milestone offers an incredible opportunity to elevate our programs, compete at the highest level, and pursue excellence on a national stage,” said Director of TXST Athletics Don Coryell. “This historic moment belongs to our coaches, staff, student-athletes, fans, alumni, and students, who we thank for making it possible. As the Pac-12’s flagship school in Texas, we proudly embrace the opportunity and responsibility that comes with it. We are grateful to Commissioner Teresa Gould, the Pac-12 leadership, and extend sincere thanks to the Sun Belt Conference for 12 years of partnership and growth. We look forward to tackling new challenges and reaching new heights as a foundational member of the new Pac-12.”

Texas State has competed in the Sun Belt Conference since 2013. The Bobcats were previously members of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) until it folded in 2012.

In his first season at the helm at Texas State, head coach G. J. Kinne led the Bobcats to an 8-5 record and their first bowl game appearance in the program’s history, a 45-21 victory over the Rice Owls in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl on December 26, 2023.

Kinne lead the Bobcats to another 8-5 season in 2024 and capped it off with a second consecutive SERVPRO First Responder Bowl appearance, where they defeated the North Texas Mean Green, 30-28.