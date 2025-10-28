The UTSA Roadrunners have added the UTRGV Vaqueros to their 2026 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) was obtained from the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) via a state public records request.

UTSA will host UTRGV at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. The Roadrunners will pay the Vaqueros a $350,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

The game, which will be the season-opener for UTSA, will mark the first-ever meeting between the two in-state schools on the gridiron.

UTRGV competes in the Southland Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Vaqueros are playing their first-ever season of football and currently own a 6-2 overall record and a 2-2 mark in Southland Conference action.

With the addition of UTRGV, UTSA has tentatively completed its non-conference schedule for the 2026 season. Following the season-opener, UTSA will travel for consecutive road contests at the Texas State Bobcats on Sept. 12 and at the Texas Longhorns on Sept. 19.

UTSA will wrap up its non-conference slate in 2026 at home at the Alamodome against the Colorado State Rams on Sept. 26.

Two weeks ago, the American Conference revealed the league opponents for each team in 2026. UTSA is scheduled to host Navy, North Texas, South Florida, and Tulsa and visit UAB, Florida Atlantic, Rice, and Tulane.

UTSA is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for UTRGV in 2026. If the Southland Conference plays a nine-game schedule beginning next season, then the Vaqueros can schedule two additional non-conference opponents.

