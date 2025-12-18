Mountain West announces 2026 football opponents

The Mountain West Conference football opponents have been set for the 2026 season, the conference announced Thursday.

Beginning with the 2026 season, the Mountain West adds the Northern Illinois Huskies and the UTEP Miners. Team departing the conference include Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Utah State.

Northern Illinois and UTEP will join returning members Air Force, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, San Jose State, UNLV and Wyoming in a nine-team lineup for 2026. Each league member will play four home and four road conference games, for a total of eight league matchups, in addition to four non-conference opponents.

The Mountain West Football Championship Game will be played on Friday, Dec. 4 or Saturday, Dec. 5 and will feature the two conference members with the highest winning percentage in league action.

Listed below are the opponents for each Mountain West team for the 2026 season. The complete Mountain West football schedule for 2026 will be announced in the coming months.

2025 Mountain West Football Opponents

AIR FORCE FALCONS

HOME: NIU, San Jose State, UNLV, UTEP

AWAY: Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, Wyoming

HAWAII RAINBOW WARRIORS

HOME: Air Force, New Mexico, San Jose State, UNLV

AWAY: Nevada, NIU, UTEP, Wyoming

NEVADA WOLF PACK

HOME: Air Force, Hawaii, New Mexico, San Jose State

AWAY: NIU, UNLV, UTEP, Wyoming

NEW MEXICO LOBOS

HOME: Air Force, NIU, UNLV, UTEP

AWAY: Hawaii, Nevada, San Jose State, Wyoming

NORTHERN ILLINOIS HUSKIES

HOME: Hawaii, Nevada, UTEP, Wyoming

AWAY: Air Force, New Mexico, San Jose State, UNLV

SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS

HOME: New Mexico, NIU, UNLV, Wyoming

AWAY: Air Force, Hawaii, Nevada, UTEP

UNLV REBELS

HOME: Nevada, NIU, UTEP, Wyoming

AWAY: Air Force, Hawaii, New Mexico, San Jose State

UTEP MINERS

HOME: Hawaii, Nevada, San Jose State, Wyoming

AWAY: Air Force, New Mexico, NIU, UNLV

WYOMING COWBOYS

HOME: Air Force, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico

AWAY: NIU, San Jose State, UNLV, UTEP