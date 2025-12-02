Ohio adds Wofford to 2026 football schedule

The Ohio Bobcats have added the Wofford Terriers to their 2026 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract with Wofford College was obtained from Ohio University via a state public records request.

Ohio will host Wofford at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio, on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. The Bobcats will pay the Terriers a $425,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

In Ohio and Wofford’s first and only meeting on the gridiron, the Bobcats defeated the Terriers in Athens, 33-10, on Sept. 4, 2010.

Wofford is a member of the Southern Conference (SoCon) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Terriers finished the 2025 season 6-6 overall and 5-3 in conference action.

With the addition of Wofford, Ohio now has four non-conference opponents set for its schedule in 2026. The Bobcats are scheduled to open the season on the road on Sept. 5 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers and will also visit the South Alabama Jaguars on Sept. 19.

Ohio is also scheduled to face another FCS opponent, the Stonehill Skyhawks, on Sept. 26 next season, which we reported in September. It’s not typical for FBS teams to play two FCS opponents in the same season, as NCAA rules state that only one victory over an FCS opponent counts toward bowl eligibility. So that contest may be rescheduled for another season or canceled.

Ohio is the second known non-conference opponent for Wofford in 2026. The Terriers are also scheduled to visit the Ole Miss Rebels on Nov. 21 next season.

