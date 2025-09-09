Ohio adds Stonehill to 2026 football schedule

The Ohio Bobcats have added the Stonehill Skyhawks to their 2026 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract with Stonehill College was obtained from the Ohio University via a state public records request.

Ohio will host Stonehill at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio, on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, which will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron. The Bobcats will pay the Skyhawks a $400,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Stonehill is a member of the Northeast Conference (NEC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Skyhawks moved up from Division II to the FCS beginning with the 2023 season. Through two games this season, Stonehill is 0-2.

With the addition of Stonehill, Ohio now has three non-conference opponents set for its schedule in 2026. The Bobcats are scheduled to open the season on the road on Sept. 5 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers and will also visit the South Alabama Jaguars on Sept. 19.

Ohio needs one more non-conference opponent to go along with its eight Mid-American (MAC) contests.

Ohio is the first known non-conference opponent for Stonehill in 2026.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ohio Bobcats announced a new home-and-home football series with the James Madison Dukes of the Sun Belt Conference. The series will kickoff at Peden Stadium in Athens on Sept. 16, 2028 before concluding at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Va., on Sept. 15, 2035.

