James Madison adds four opponents to future football schedules

The James Madison Dukes have added four opponents to their future football schedules, according to an announcement from the school Tuesday.

James Madison will play a home-and-home series with the UNLV Rebels of the Mountain West Conference, which will begin on Sept. 25, 2027 at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Va. The two-game series will conclude three seasons later when the Dukes make the trip to face the Rebels at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Aug. 31, 2030.

James Madison will also play a home-and-home series with the Ohio Bobcats of the Mid-American Conference (MAC), and it will kickoff at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio, on Sept. 16, 2028. Seven seasons later, the Dukes will host the Bobcats at Bridgeforth Stadium on Sept. 15, 2035.

In addition to games against UNLV and Ohio, James Madison has added two future contests against Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponents. The Dukes will host the Houston Christian Huskies of the Southland Conference on Sept. 9, 2028, followed by the Central Connecticut Blue Devils of the Northeast Conference (NEC) on Sept. 1, 2029.

Of the four future opponents announced today by James Madison, three are against first-time opponents — HCU, Ohio, and UNLV. The Dukes have played Central Connecticut three times previously, all of which resulted in victories for James Madison.

With the addition of six games today, James Madison has completed its non-conference schedules through the 2029 season.

The Dukes opened the 2025 season with a 45-10 win at home over the Weber State Wildcats. James Madison then dropped a 28-14 decision on the road against the Louisville Cardinals on Friday. JMU is off this weekend and returns to the gridiron on Saturday, Sept. 20 on the road against the Liberty Flames.

