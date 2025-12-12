Texas A&M adds The Citadel, completes 2026 football schedule

The Texas A&M Aggies have added a home contest against The Citadel, which completes their 2026 football schedule, it was announced Thursday.

Texas A&M will host The Citadel at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. The game will mark only the second meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

In their first matchup on the gridiron on Sept. 2, 2006, the Aggies defeated the Bulldogs in College Station, 35-3.

The Citadel is a member of the Southern Conference (SoCon) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Bulldogs finished the 2025 season 4-8 overall and 3-5 in SoCon action.

Texas A&M was previously scheduled to host the Tarleton State Texans in 2026, but the two schools mutually agreed to cancel the game last month.

In other non-conference action in 2026, Texas A&M is slated to host the Missouri State Bears on Sept. 5 and the Arizona State Sun Devils on Sept. 12.

Texas A&M’s complete SEC football schedule for 2026 was revealed Thursday evening. The Aggies will host Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Texas and will visit Alabama, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, and South Carolina.

Below is Texas A&M’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to its schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Texas A&M Football Schedule

09/05 – MISSOURI STATE

09/12 – ARIZONA STATE

09/19 – KENTUCKY

09/26 – at LSU

10/03 – ARKANSAS

10/10 – at Missouri

10/17 – THE CITADEL

10/24 – at Alabama

10/31 – Open Date

11/07 – at South Carolina

11/14 – TENNESSEE

11/21 – at Oklahoma

11/27 – TEXAS (Fri.)

* SEC contest.