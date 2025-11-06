Texas A&M, Tarleton State mutually agree to cancel 2026 football game

The Texas A&M Aggies and Tarleton State Texans have mutually agreed to cancel their football game in 2026, according to a report from Robert Behrens of Good Bull Hunting.

A source has confirmed to me that Texas A&M and Tarleton State have canceled their non-conference football game scheduled for Nov. 21, 2026. This information was obtained via an open records request. While it was not explicitly stated, it stands to reason that this could be… — Robert Behrens (@rcb05) November 5, 2025

Texas A&M and Tarleton State originally signed a contract for a football game back in December 2019. The contract initially called for the two schools to meet at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, on Nov. 22, 2025. The agreement was later amended, which changed the date of the game to Nov. 21, 2026.

Following the report from Behrens, KBTX News confirmed the report that the Texas A&M-Tarleton State game had been canceled and, citing Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts, noted that the cancellation was mutual. Neither schools will have to pay a cancellation fee, per the KBTX report.

With Tarleton State off the schedule, the Aggies now have one non-conference opening on their 2026 schedule. Texas A&M is scheduled to open the season with back-to-back games at home against the Missouri State Bears on Sept. 5 and the Arizona State Sun Devils on Sept. 12.

The SEC will play a nine-game conference schedule for the first time beginning next season. Texas A&M is slated to host Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Texas and will travel to Alabama, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, and South Carolina.

Tarleton State is now down to three non-conference opponents in 2026. The Texans open the season with consecutive games on the road against the Bowling Green Falcons on Sept. 5 and the McNeese Cowboys on Sept. 12. Tarleton is slated to host the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Sept. 26.

