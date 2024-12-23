Texas A&M reschedules future football game against FCS opponent

The Texas A&M Aggies have rescheduled a future football game against a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponent, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Texas A&M previously signed a contract to host the Tarleton State Texans of the United Athletic Conference (UAC) at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, on Nov. 22, 2025. However, the game was not included on Texas A&M’s 2025 slate that was released last week.

According to a copy of an amendment to the contract obtained from Tarleton State University via a state public records request, the two schools have agreed to reschedule the contest for Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. The guarantee for the game has been reduced from $500,000 to $450,000, per the copy of the amendment.

The Texas A&M-Tarleton State game was likely rescheduled due a date conflict. When the United Athletic Conference revealed its 2025 season slate earlier this month, it was revealed that Tarleton State was assigned a home contest against Austin Peay on the same date they were supposed to play at Texas A&M.

With the Tarleton State game moved to 2026, the Aggies now have two non-conference opponents set for that season. Texas A&M is also scheduled to host the Arizona State Sun Devils on Sept. 12, which is the first game of a home-and-home series that is set to conclude in Tempe, Ariz., in 2027.

Texas A&M is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for Tarleton State in 2026.

