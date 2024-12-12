Texas A&M replaces FCS opponent on 2025 football schedule

The Texas A&M Aggies have replaced the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponent on their 2025 football schedule.

Texas A&M was previously scheduled to host the Tarleton State Texans on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. However, when the United Athletic Conference schedule was released earlier this month, Tarleton was assigned a conference home game against Austin Peay on the same date (Nov. 22).

With Tarleton off the schedule, the Aggies will now host the Samford Bulldogs of the Southern Conference on Nov. 22, 2025 at Kyle Field. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

The matchup with Samford was announced in conjunction with the release of Texas A&M’s complete SEC football schedule for the 2025 season. Texas A&M will open the season with consecutive home games against UTSA on Aug. 30 and Utah State on Sept. 6 before traveling to face Notre Dame on Sept. 13.

After an open date, Texas A&M kicks off its 2025 SEC schedule at home against the Auburn Tigers on Sept. 27.

Below is Texas A&M’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to its schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Texas A&M Football Schedule

08/30 – UTSA

09/06 – Utah State

09/13 – at Notre Dame

09/20 – Open Date

09/27 – Auburn*

10/04 – Mississippi State*

10/11 – Florida*

10/18 – at Arkansas*

10/25 – at LSU*

11/01 – Open Date

11/08 – at Missouri*

11/15 – South Carolina*

11/22 – Samford

11/29 – at Texas*

* SEC contest.