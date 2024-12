2025 SEC football schedule announced

The 2025 SEC football schedule was officially announced on Wednesday. Conference play kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 6 with Ole Miss at Kentucky.

The 2025 season will be the second for the SEC as a 16-team league. SEC teams will again play an eight-game conference schedule with four non-conference opponents. Conference opponents for each league team in 2025 will be the same as 2024, but with the locations swapped.

SEC teams are also required by the conference to play at least one non-conference opponent from a power conference or a major independent (i.e. Notre Dame).

The top two teams in the overall standings will meet in the 2025 SEC Championship Game, which is set for Saturday, Dec. 6 and will be televised by ABC.

Featured non-conference match-ups for each SEC team in 2025 include Alabama at Florida State, Notre Dame at Arkansas, Auburn at Baylor, Florida at Miami FL, Georgia at Georgia Tech, Kentucky at Louisville, LSU at Clemson, Arizona State at Mississippi State, Kansas at Missouri, Michigan at Oklahoma, Tulane at Ole Miss, Clemson at South Carolina, Tennessee vs. Syracuse (in Atlanta, Ga.), Texas at Ohio State, Texas A&M at Notre Dame, and Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech.

2025 SEC Football Schedules

Saturday, Aug. 30

Alabama at Florida State

Alabama A&M at Arkansas

Auburn at Baylor

Long Island at Florida

Marshall at Georgia

Toledo at Kentucky

LSU at Clemson

Georgia State at Ole Miss

Mississippi State at Southern Miss

Central Arkansas at Missouri

Illinois State at Oklahoma

Tennessee vs. Syracuse (Atlanta)

Texas at Ohio State

UTSA at Texas A&M

Charleston Southern at Vanderbilt

Sunday, Aug. 31

South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech (Atlanta)

Saturday, Sept. 6

UL-Monroe at Alabama

Arkansas State at Arkansas (Little Rock)

Ball State at Auburn

South Florida at Florida

Austin Peay at Georgia

Ole Miss at Kentucky

Louisiana Tech at LSU

Arizona State at Mississippi State

Kansas at Missouri

Michigan at Oklahoma

South Carolina State at South Carolina

East Tennessee State at Tennessee

San Jose State at Texas

Utah State at Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech

Saturday, Sept. 13

Wisconsin at Alabama

South Alabama at Auburn

Eastern Michigan at Kentucky

Florida at LSU

Arkansas at Ole Miss

Alcorn State at Mississippi State

UL-Lafayette at Missouri

Oklahoma at Temple

Vanderbilt at South Carolina

Georgia at Tennessee

UTEP at Texas

Texas A&M at Notre Dame

Saturday, Sept. 20

Arkansas at Memphis

Florida at Miami

Southeastern Louisiana at LSU

Tulane at Ole Miss

Northern Illinois at Mississippi State

South Carolina at Missouri

Auburn at Oklahoma

UAB at Tennessee

Georgia State at Vanderbilt

Saturday, Sept. 27

Notre Dame at Arkansas

Alabama at Georgia

LSU at Ole Miss

Tennessee at Mississippi State

UMass at Missouri

Kentucky at South Carolina

Sam Houston at Texas

Auburn at Texas A&M

Utah State at Vanderbilt

Saturday, Oct, 4

Vanderbilt at Alabama

Texas at Florida

Kentucky at Georgia

Kent State at Oklahoma

Mississippi State at Texas A&M

Saturday, Oct, 11

Georgia at Auburn

South Carolina at LSU

Washington State at Ole Miss

Alabama at Missouri

Arkansas at Tennessee

Oklahoma vs. Texas (Dallas)

Florida at Texas A&M

Saturday, Oct, 18

Tennessee at Alabama

Texas A&M at Arkansas

Missouri at Auburn

Mississippi State at Florida

Ole Miss at Georgia

Texas at Kentucky

Oklahoma at South Carolina

LSU at Vanderbilt

Saturday, Oct, 25

Auburn at Arkansas

Tennessee at Kentucky

Texas A&M at LSU

Texas at Mississippi State

Ole Miss at Oklahoma

Alabama at South Carolina

Missouri at Vanderbilt

Saturday, Nov. 1

Mississippi State at Arkansas

Kentucky at Auburn

Georgia vs. Florida (Jacksonville)

South Carolina at Ole Miss

Oklahoma at Tennessee

Vanderbilt at Texas

Saturday, Nov. 8

LSU at Alabama

Florida at Kentucky

The Citadel at Ole Miss

Georgia at Mississippi State

Texas A&M at Missouri

Auburn at Vanderbilt

Saturday, Nov. 15

Oklahoma at Alabama

Texas at Georgia

Tennessee Tech at Kentucky

Arkansas at LSU

Florida at Ole Miss

Mississippi State at Missouri

New Mexico State at Tennessee

South Carolina at Texas A&M

Saturday, Nov. 22

Eastern Illinois at Alabama

Mercer at Auburn

Tennessee at Florida

Charlotte at Georgia

Western Kentucky at LSU

Missouri at Oklahoma

Coastal Carolina at South Carolina

Arkansas at Texas

Samford at Texas A&M

Kentucky at Vanderbilt

Saturday, Nov. 29

Missouri at Arkansas

Alabama at Auburn

Florida State at Florida

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech (M-B Stadium)

Kentucky at Louisville

Ole Miss at Mississippi State

LSU at Oklahoma

Clemson at South Carolina

Vanderbilt at Tennessee

Texas A&M at Texas

Saturday, Dec. 6

SEC Football Championship (Atlanta)