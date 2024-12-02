search

2025 UAC football schedule announced

By Kevin Kelley - December 2, 2024
UAC Football

The United Athletic Conference (UAC) has announced its 2025 football schedule. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 13.

The 2025 season will be the second for the UAC with nine football-playing schools. Returning members include Abilene Christian, Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama, Southern Utah, Tarleton State, Utah Tech, and West Georgia.

For the second consecutive season, each UAC team will play an eight-game league schedule. The 2025 season includes an extra week due to the calendar, so each team can play up to four non-conference opponents.

In conjunction with the UAC announcement, a few additional non-conference contests were revealed today and are listed below:

  • UAPB at Central Arkansas (Sept. 6; was previously at UAPB)
  • Central Arkansas at Sacramento State (Sept. 20)
  • Nicholls at EKU (Sept. 27)

The UAC is a combined partnership between the football-playing members of the ASUN Conference and Western Athletic Conference. The league has now played two seasons of competition as the UAC after operating as the ASUN-WAC Challenge in 2021 and 2022.

2025 UAC Football Schedules

2025 UAC Football Schedule

* Conference games only.

Saturday, Sept. 13
Tarleton State at Central Arkansas

Saturday, Sept. 20
Austin Peay at Abilene Christian
EKU at West Georgia

Saturday, Sept. 27
Utah Tech at Austin Peay
West Georgia at Southern Utah

Saturday, Oct. 4
North Alabama at Abilene Christian
West Georgia at Austin Peay
Utah Tech at Central Arkansas
Southern Utah at Tarleton State

Saturday, Oct. 11
Abilene Christian at West Georgia
Austin Peay at EKU
Central Arkansas at North Alabama
Tarleton State at Utah Tech

Saturday, Oct. 18
Abilene Christian at Southern Utah
EKU at North Alabama
West Georgia at Tarleton State

Saturday, Oct. 25
North Alabama at Austin Peay
Central Arkansas at West Georgia
Tarleton State at EKU
Southern Utah at Utah Tech

Saturday, Nov. 1
Tarleton State at Abilene Christian
Austin Peay at Southern Utah
EKU at Central Arkansas
North Alabama at Utah Tech

Saturday, Nov. 8
Utah Tech at Abilene Christian
Central Arkansas at Austin Peay
Southern Utah at EKU
West Georgia at North Alabama

Saturday, Nov. 15
Abilene Christian at EKU
Central Arkansas at Southern Utah
North Alabama at Tarleton State
Utah Tech at West Georgia

Saturday, Nov. 22
Abilene Christian at Central Arkansas
Austin Peay at Tarleton State
EKU at Utah Tech
Southern Utah at North Alabama

UAC Football Schedule

View Comments (1)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment (1)