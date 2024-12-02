2025 UAC football schedule announced

The United Athletic Conference (UAC) has announced its 2025 football schedule. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 13.

The 2025 season will be the second for the UAC with nine football-playing schools. Returning members include Abilene Christian, Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama, Southern Utah, Tarleton State, Utah Tech, and West Georgia.

For the second consecutive season, each UAC team will play an eight-game league schedule. The 2025 season includes an extra week due to the calendar, so each team can play up to four non-conference opponents.

In conjunction with the UAC announcement, a few additional non-conference contests were revealed today and are listed below:

UAPB at Central Arkansas (Sept. 6; was previously at UAPB)

Central Arkansas at Sacramento State (Sept. 20)

Nicholls at EKU (Sept. 27)

The UAC is a combined partnership between the football-playing members of the ASUN Conference and Western Athletic Conference. The league has now played two seasons of competition as the UAC after operating as the ASUN-WAC Challenge in 2021 and 2022.

2025 UAC Football Schedules



2025 UAC Football Schedule

* Conference games only.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Tarleton State at Central Arkansas

Saturday, Sept. 20

Austin Peay at Abilene Christian

EKU at West Georgia

Saturday, Sept. 27

Utah Tech at Austin Peay

West Georgia at Southern Utah

Saturday, Oct. 4

North Alabama at Abilene Christian

West Georgia at Austin Peay

Utah Tech at Central Arkansas

Southern Utah at Tarleton State

Saturday, Oct. 11

Abilene Christian at West Georgia

Austin Peay at EKU

Central Arkansas at North Alabama

Tarleton State at Utah Tech

Saturday, Oct. 18

Abilene Christian at Southern Utah

EKU at North Alabama

West Georgia at Tarleton State

Saturday, Oct. 25

North Alabama at Austin Peay

Central Arkansas at West Georgia

Tarleton State at EKU

Southern Utah at Utah Tech

Saturday, Nov. 1

Tarleton State at Abilene Christian

Austin Peay at Southern Utah

EKU at Central Arkansas

North Alabama at Utah Tech

Saturday, Nov. 8

Utah Tech at Abilene Christian

Central Arkansas at Austin Peay

Southern Utah at EKU

West Georgia at North Alabama

Saturday, Nov. 15

Abilene Christian at EKU

Central Arkansas at Southern Utah

North Alabama at Tarleton State

Utah Tech at West Georgia

Saturday, Nov. 22

Abilene Christian at Central Arkansas

Austin Peay at Tarleton State

EKU at Utah Tech

Southern Utah at North Alabama

