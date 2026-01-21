Jax State, San Jose State schedule football series for 2026, 2035

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks and San Jose State Spartans have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2026 and 2035 seasons, both schools announced Wednesday.

The series will kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, when Jacksonville State travels to face San Jose State at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, Calif. Nine seasons later, the two-game series will conclude when the Gamecocks host the Spartans at AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2035.

Jacksonville State, a member of Conference USA, and San Jose State, a member of the Mountain West Conference, have never met on the gridiron.

Jacksonville State’s 2026 non-conference slate now includes a total of three contests, with one opening remaining. The Gamecocks are set to open the season at home against Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 5 before later hosting Georgia Southern on Sept. 19.

San Jose State has completed its non-conference schedule for the 2026 season with the addition of Jacksonville State. Its schedule was previously complete, but a contest against Stanford was rescheduled for a future season.

The Spartans are slated to open the 2026 season on the road against Eastern Michigan on Sept. 5. Other non-conference contests include Cal Poly on Sept. 12 and Fresno State on Sept. 19, both at CEFCU Stadium.

